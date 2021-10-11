CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayes County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mayes, Rogers by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mayes; Rogers THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROGERS AND CENTRAL MAYES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, locally damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.

#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Tornado Watch

