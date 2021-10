This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Bond yields and the dollar have been moving sharply higher of late as the market prepares for the Federal Reserve to wind down its bond-buying program. The anticipation for this change in monetary policy is sending rates on the shorter-dated maturities higher and the dollar along with it. However, the longer-dated maturities have seen their rates collapse in recent days, flattening the yield curve.

