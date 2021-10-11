CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Taliban Takeover" - Preview

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taliban take over Afghanistan, and the threat of ISIS and Al Qaeda intensifies. On the ground, reporter Najibullah Quraishi investigates uncertainty and fear among the Afghan people and revisits the lead-up to the U.S. defeat and the Taliban’s return.

The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
AFP

Taliban warn US, EU of refugees if Afghan sanctions continue

Afghanistan's new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure them through sanctions will undermine security and could trigger a wave of economic refugees. Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats at talks in Doha that "weakening the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone because its negative effects will directly affect the world in (the) security sector and economic migration from the country", according to a statement published late Tuesday. The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan's former US-backed government in August after a two-decade-long conflict, and have declared an Islamic emirate governed under the movement's hardline interpretation of religious law. But efforts to stabilise the country, still facing attacks from the Taliban's rival, the extremist group the Islamic State-Khorasan, have been undermined by international sanctions: banks are running out of cash and civil servants are going unpaid.
104.1 WIKY

Afghan pavilion at Dubai world fair stays shut after Taliban takeover

DUBAI (Reuters) – Hours after the world expo fair opened in Dubai on Friday, Afghanistan’s exhibition remained closed to visitors in a sign of the challenges facing the country’s new Taliban rulers. Afghanistan is one of nearly 200 nations participating in the six-month fair that was awarded to Dubai eight...
persecution.org

Iraqi Archbishop Expresses Concern for ISIS Influence After Taliban Takeover

“[The Islamic State] has not fully left. They continue to exist in underground capacities and they still maintain a capability to cause harm in Iraq. More importantly…I think it is definitely true that the mentality of Daesh still exists in Iraq and Syria among certain parts of the population,” Archbishop Warda commented to Aid to the Church in Need.
dallassun.com

Pak, Iran discuss regional security situation since Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 8 (ANI): Pakistan and Iran reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and discussed the regional security situation since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani led a delegation that held talks with a team led by Pakistani Foreign Minister Sohail Mahmood...
nhpbs.org

- Taliban Takeover

The Taliban take over Afghanistan, and the threat of ISIS and Al Qaeda intensifies. On the ground, reporter Najibullah Quraishi investigates uncertainty and fear among the Afghan people and revisits the lead up to the U.S. defeat and Taliban's return. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 4009.
bio.org

Afghanistan faces multiple health crises post-Taliban takeover

In the wake of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan and U.S. forces, diplomats, and aid workers pulling out of the country, there are many yet unanswered questions about how exactly the country will approach women’s rights and public health policy as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and diseases like polio, which was on the verge of becoming a thing of the past.
