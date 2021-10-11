CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes preseason debut for Bucks

By STATE JOURNAL WIRE SERVICES
madison
 5 days ago

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored eight points in 17 minutes in his preseason debut for the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, who had eight players score in double digits in a 130-110 victory against the Oklahoma Thunder on Sunday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are being careful with Antetokounmpo,...

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Telegram

NBA: Bucks prepare to defend NBA title with preseason starting this week

The world champions are back in action this week. Coming off their NBA title, the Milwaukee Bucks will play their first preseason game on Tuesday, Oct. 5, taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in their first of five exhibition contests. Milwaukee’s regular season starts on Oct. 19 with a high-profile matchup...
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 players to keep an eye on in the 2021 preseason

The Milwaukee Bucks are back in action tonight as they will face the Memphis Grizzlies in their 2021 preseason opener. Everyone is certainly excited to see the defending champions back in action, although it might not be the team at full strength. The Bucks are slightly banged up, with Giannis Antetokounmpo still recovering from his hyperextended knee, Donte DiVincenzo still working his way back from ankle surgery, and several other cases. Who knows how much Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday will also play after their shortened offseason due to the postseason and Tokyo Olympics immediately after. The Bucks are a cautious team, so they will not push anyone to play, but regardless, a game will be played tonight in Memphis. With that being said, here are three players to keep an eye on.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Elijah Bryant
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Luguentz Dort
chatsports.com

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Preseason Game Thread

Milwaukee Bucks, sports season, Memphis Grizzlies, National Basketball Association. It’s time for preseason basketball! You know what that means: turnovers, fouls, and lots of minutes for dudes you won’t see on the regular season roster this year. But that’s okay, because it’s still basketball, it’s still the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies, and we’re still the reigning NBA champions.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Today’s Preseason NBA Picks: Bucks vs. Grizzlies: Odds and Prediction

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks are facing the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum; today’s preseason NBA picks are viewable here at Basketball Insiders. The game begins at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup can be watched live on Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin and TNT. Milwaukee won...
NBA
chatsports.com

Bucks vs. Thunder Preview: Plodding Through The Preseason

More exhibition basketball awaits us this evening, as the Milwaukee Bucks welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to town. The Bucks have been taking preseason about as seriously as it deserves; a contingent of the team made their way to Khris Middleton’s alma mater yesterday for some NCAA action. Where We’re...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Thunder#The Phoenix Suns#Fiserv
FanSided

Giannis Antetokounmpo: FMVP ranked in HoopsHype’s top 75 players list

You’re lying if you said you knew Giannis Antetokounmpo would be this good when the Milwaukee Bucks drafted him 15th overall in 2013. He has ascended to become one of the best players, if not the best player, in all of basketball and is still only 26 years old. He has accomplished almost everything you could dream of accomplishing and he isn’t even close to his 30th birthday yet.
NBA
Post-Crescent

The NBA’s general managers have spoken: Where do the Bucks and Giannis rank?

NBA general managers are polled annually by NBA.com on a variety of topics – including who they think will win the championship and who will be named most valuable player – and it should come as no surprise that the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are well-represented. As one might expect,...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Pass Final Preseason Test Against Bucks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz proved they were up to the test in their final preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Jazz downed Milwaukee 124-120 to finish the preseason with a 2-2 record, but more importantly, saw growth from early in the preseason to Wednesday’s finale. No Jazz starters played in the second half of the game, but after a strong first half showing against the defending champs, they didn’t need to.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClippers

Khris Middleton Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Improved His Shot

The NBA world has been buzzing since reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo unleashed a seemingly new and improved jump shot in a pre-season game against the Utah Jazz. Giannis, who is arguably already the league's most dominant player, has risen to this level of stardom without a reliable jump shot. According to his all-star teammate Khris Middleton, this could be changing.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA MVP odds: Why Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best value on the board and other intriguing candidates

MVP is a deceptively simple award to predict. There have been four separate instances of players going back-to-back in the past 13 seasons, after all, and it's been more than a decade since a player won it without having made either First- or Second-Team All-NBA in the previous season. This is a fairly small pool of players that we're dealing with here. At Caesar's Sportsbook, only 16 players have odds below 50-to-1 with less than a week to go before the season.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Central Division preview: Bet against Giannis and the Bucks at your own peril

The NBA is back, and Sportsnet is breaking down everything you need to know about each of the 30 teams in the lead-up to tipoff on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Today, we look at best- and worst-case scenarios for the Eastern Conference’s Central Division. (Teams are listed in the order in which we believe they’ll finish in the 2021–22 standings.)
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy