Titans' Josh Reynolds: Role shrinks in Week 5
Reynolds recorded one reception on one target for eight yards in Sunday's win over the Jaguars. Reynolds couldn't replicate the volume he saw in Week 4, as both A.J. Brown (hamstring) and Marcus Johnson (undisclosed) returned to command targets. Reynolds' lone reception came midway through the second quarter and moved the chains on a drive that concluded with a touchdown. Consistent volume may be difficult for him to find moving forward, particularly when Julio Jones (hamstring) is able to return.www.cbssports.com
