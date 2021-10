Following the end of their perfect season, the banged up Denver Broncos head to Heinz field to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. With questions about the starting quarterback and a litany of injuries looming over the matchup, this week five tilt is far more important than it appears at first glance. It comes right before the Broncos have to face the Raiders and Browns in a four day span as the entirety of the AFC West has fought their way back to .500. Lose to Pittsburgh, and the Broncos could quickly find themselves passed over in the division.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO