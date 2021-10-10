CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Origin’s space flight delayed

NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

The Independent

Blue Origin launch – as it happened: William Shatner launched into space on historic flight

Blue Origin has launched William Shatner into space aboard its New Shepard rocket.The Star Trek actor has gone where no 90-year-old has gone before, becoming the oldest person to ever fly to space.According to a live stream of the historic event, Shatner reached an altitude of roughly 350,000ft and a velocity of about 2,000mph.The trip lasted about 10 minutes, when the capsule fell back to Earth with a parachute. The New Shepard NS-18 flight was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed due to windy weather at the Texas launch site.Shatner is joined on the flight by Blue Origin Vice...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Historic Blue Origin flight that will see William Shatner, 90, become the oldest person EVER to visit space is delayed for 24 hours because of windy weather

William Shatner's mission to become the oldest person ever to visit space has been delayed by 24 hours because of windy weather. The 90 year-old Star Trek icon's October 12 trip on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket will now take place on October 13 instead, with lift-off from Van Horn in Texas scheduled for 8:30am EST.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Taylor Daily Press

SpaceX launched the first factory in space

The creation of factories in space is not a whim of billionaires detached from reality, but projects that are gradually developed and bearing fruit. Like Jeff Bezos, president of Blue Origin, which aims to send polluting industries into space, space research firm Varda Space aims to be the first to build a factory in space through a partnership with SpaceX, which should be as early as 2023.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Russian filmmakers head for Earth from space station

A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers has separated from the International Space Station and is heading for the Earth The separation took place on schedule at 0115 GMT Sunday with Oleg Novitskiy, Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko aboard for a descent of about 3 1/2 hours.Actress Peresild and film director Shipenko rocketed to the space station on Oct. 5 for a 12-day stint on the station to film segments of a movie titled “Challenge,” in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to the space station to save a crew member who needs an urgent operation in orbit. Novitskiy, who spent more than six months aboard the space station, plays the ailing cosmonaut in the movie.The space capsule is to land in the steppes of Kazakhstan Seven astronauts remain aboard the space station: Russia's Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov; Americans Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency; and Japan's Aki Hoshide.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheddar News

Behind the Surge Space Industry Stock Investments

Kim Macharia, the chair of the board of directors for the Space Frontier Foundation, joined Cheddar to discuss the rising interest in the space industry as investments in the sector hit a new record. She noted that much of the growth seen in Q3 alone is attributable to an increase in SPAC mergers as well as "non-traditional entities beginning to engage in the industry," like numerous, smaller international space agencies. Macharia also said that with the space economy projected to be valued at $4 trillion in the coming years, the need for a diverse participant pool is high.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

China launches 3 astronauts on 6-month space station mission

China on Saturday launched a three-person crew for a six-month mission aboard its space station that is planned at setting a new record for the length of time spent in space by Chinese astronauts as the country moves toward complete the orbiting structure. The Shenzhou-13 spaceship carrying the three astronauts was launched by a Long March-2F rocket at 12:25 a.m. Saturday (4225 GMT Friday). It is expected to complete docking with the Tianhe module within the next six hours, beginning the mission that will continue the work of the first three-person crew that spent 90 days aboard. Those crew...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Pittsburgh

CMU Trustee Who Flew To Space Wants To Make Space Travel Accessible For Everyone

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Carnegie Mellon University alum and trustee has a new mission in life after flying into space earlier this week. 49-year-old Glen de Vries, the Vice Chair of Life Sciences and Healthcare for a tech company in New York was among those on Blue Origin’s New Shepard. (Photo Credit: KDKA) De Vries flew into space on Wednesday with three other crew members, including Star Trek’s William Shatner. De Vries says it was an experience unlike any other, and now he wants to get others interested in the space industry so they can travel through the atmosphere, too. “I thought that would be important to me before we went up, and having done it makes me feel twice as much conviction. Maybe a thousand times more conviction. That is something we need to make accessible in an equitable way, to as many people on the planet as possible,” de Vries said. De Vries stresses another way of doing that is by making things cheaper so more people can experience what he did.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Source in Deep Space Generates 1,652 Fast Radio Bursts in Just 47 Days

A source of powerful radio signals from distant space has deepened the mystery of fast radio bursts. An analysis of data collected on the fast radio burst source FRB121102 in 2019 has counted 1,652 flares being spat out within a span of just 47 days. Setting a record for the most activity exhibited by a fast radio burst source yet, the observations provide enough detail to perform a thorough search for periodicity – regular timespans between similar bursts. No sign of periodicity was found, which, the researchers say, poses significant challenges to narrowing down the source to a spinning compact object, such as...
ASTRONOMY
Robb Report

‘Every Person Flies Every Day’: Start-Up Leaders on Their Vision for the Coming Air Mobility Revolution

The establishment met the upstarts yesterday during a panel on Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) at the National Business Aviation Association’s annual conference in Las Vegas. Leaders of the startup eVTOL community discussed the fast-approaching revolution in air mobility and how the urban landscape might look like over the next five to 10 years as electric air taxis come online. “The vision is to make every person fly every day,” said Sebastian Thrun, CEO of Kitty Hawk, launched in 2010 by Google co-founder Larry Page. “People flying twice a day will make our traffic conditions on the ground faster and safer.” Eric Allison of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

Massive solar flare has hit Earth - so what happened?

A massive solar flare has hit Earth today, according to Space Weather Live.The storm - otherwise known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was first spotted on Saturday (October 9) and occurs when an intense burst of radiation comes from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots, according to NASA.So, what does that mean for us?These kind of geomagnetic storms are ranked from G1-G5 (with one being the lowest and five being the highest).The NOAA had warned the storm could reach category G2 (which is moderately strong), which it did.Moderate G2 geomagnetic storm (Kp6)Threshold Reached: 04:47 UTCFollow...
ASTRONOMY
