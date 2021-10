One of the greatest national security challenges threatening America is the danger of a war with communist China over Taiwan. After President Joe Biden’s disastrous surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan – in which he didn’t consult or even inform our allies – the importance of supporting Taiwan’s independence is greater than ever. America’s failure to keep our 42-year public commitment to Taiwan would be devastating. It would shatter America’s reputation as a reliable nation, and countries around the world would become more likely to accommodate the Chinese Communist Party.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 3 DAYS AGO