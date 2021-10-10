CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights

 6 days ago

The Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. Finally, a Walk-In Shower Is Affordable For Everyone. What Are You Waiting For?

Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
Fortune

Why Southwest Airlines suffered its big meltdown

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Newscasts last weekend were filled with footage of stranded Southwest Airlines customers sleeping on airport floors after a wave of cancelled flights that started Friday. Many slammed the company on social media for missed weddings, a ruined trip to Disney World, and even canceling a flight after some passengers were already on the plane.
FOXBusiness

Southwest Airlines offering 'gesture of goodwill' following multiday travel disruptions

Southwest Airlines says it's offering an apology and "gesture of goodwill" to passengers after the airline canceled and delayed thousands of flights this week. Nearly 2,400 flights were canceled from Saturday through Monday which the airline blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The disruptions left passengers stranded at airports across the nation, with many airing their frustrations out on social media.
CBS Baltimore

American Airlines Plane Blows Tires On Runway Leaving Flights Diverted And Runways Closed At Regan National

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Passengers were inconvenienced at American Airlines after a plane blew tires. Passengers had to be bussed to a terminal at Ronald Regan Washington National Airport according to a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. Two runways were shut down and flights were diverted as a result. Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, American Airlines flight 4965 arriving from Memphis, Tennessee, stopped on the runway, causing a response from Airports Authority Fire and Rescue. Before the tires blew out, the plane landed safely at Regan National according to a spokesperson. No injuries were reported. The spokesperson added that passengers were moved from the plane to the terminal, and two of the airport’s three runways were temporarily closed by Air Traffic Control as crews assessed the situation. “American Eagle flight 4965, operated by Republic Airways… experienced a mechanical issue upon landing at DCA,” American Airlines said in a statement. “All passengers were bussed to the terminal.” Many flights will be diverted to Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The Independent

Bride forced to get married with no family present because of Southwest cancellations

A bride said she was forced to have her wedding without family members present after their flights were cancelled as part of the widespread disruptions on Southwest Airlines over the past few days.The airline has stated that it “resumed normal operations today” but told The Independent it had cancelled some 2500 flights between Friday and Tuesday, due to “disruptive weather” and “air traffic control”, despite no other airlines reporting problems. But the airline resumed services too little, too late for Chicago newlyweds Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty, who got married in Nevada on Saturday.“It’s the most important day of...
Best Life

Never Wear These Shoes on a Plane, Flight Attendant and Pilot Warn

Before 2001, you probably didn't think much about what footwear to fly in, as long as it was comfortable. But ever since we've had to remove our shoes to get through security, that wardrobe decision has become a lot more loaded—you need shoes that don't have complicated ties or buckles, and that are easy to slip on and off so you don't hold up the line. But according to experts, there is actually one type of shoe that some people prefer that you should never wear on a plane, as they could pose more than one major risk. Read on to find out which pair of shoes you should store in your luggage instead, according to flight attendants, pilots, and other experts in the industry.
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
