CALIFORNIA (KION) California has become the first state to allow certain adult children to enroll their parents in its health insurance plan. The California Governor signed the Parental Health Care Act into law this week and it will go into effect in 2023. Experts believe this will allow more undocumented people to now have access The post California adults will be able to enroll parents in their health insurance plan appeared first on KION546.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO