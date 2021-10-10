CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid death rate dropping

NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

wtoc.com

Bulloch Co. encouraging vaccines amid dropping COVID-19 rates

If both boosters get yes votes, the FDA will still need to formally approve the emergency use authorization. Then, the CDC must make a decision. Wife urges everyone 'to not let down your guard' after fully vaccinated husband dies of COVID. Updated: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT. |
Weirton Daily Times

West Virginia COVID cases continue drop; deaths remain high

CHARLESTON — West Virginia appears to be rounding a corner in COVID-19 cases with slight decreases in hospitalizations, though deaths remain high and vaccinations remain low compared to other states. “It’s hard to sit here and say things are getting better, but you’ll see from our numbers that we have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

GPs urge people to stay home as complaints of ‘worst cold ever’ surge

The number of people suffering from symptoms of “the worst cold ever” that lasts for weeks have increased, with GPs encouraging those who are sick to stay at home.Experts have said it is “unlikely” that a so-called “super cold” is in circulation, but the surge in people contracting the common cold “highlights the power of the lockdown” and other public health measures that were taken to stop the spread of Covid-19.Sick Britons have taken to social media in droves to report their symptoms, with many experiencing sandpaper throats, headaches, dripping noses and being unable to get out of bed.According...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
mississippifreepress.org

‘I’m Not An Anti-Vaxxer’: Mississippi Public Health President Resigns After Vaccine, Ivermectin Comments

Dr. Catherine Moring, president of the Mississippi Public Health Association, resigned her leadership role in the organization late last week after questioning the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in a Bloomberg article, instead crediting the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin for protecting her during her own infection. In Moring’s interview...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
