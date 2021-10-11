CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban says US will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

By Deseret Digital Media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelatives and residents attend a funeral ceremony for victims of a suicide attack at the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, Saturday. The mosque was packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers when an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked during Friday prayers, killing dozens in the latest security challenge to the Taliban as they transition from insurgency to governance. (Abdullah Sahil, Associated Press) Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes.

The Taliban are reportedly intending to announce secondary schools for girls very soon, according to a UN official

According to a top UN official, the Taliban has promised him that “very soon” all Afghan girls will be able to attend secondary schools. Balkh, Jawzjan, and Samangan in the northwest, Kunduz in the northeast, and Urozgan in the southwest, according to UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi, who visited Kabul last week, have permitted girls to attend secondary school.
KOLR10 News

US vows to pay relatives of Afghans killed in drone strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Defense Department said Friday that it is committed to offering condolence payments to relatives of the 10 people who were killed in an errant U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that the Defense Department was also working with the State […]
The Independent

UN: Yemen economy is collapsing, humanitarian crisis rising

Yemen’s economy is collapsing, its humanitarian crisis is worsening, and the conflict in the Arab world’s poorest nation is growing more violent, the U.N.’s deputy humanitarian chief said Thursday.The grim remarks by Assistant Secretary-General Ramesh Rajasingham came during a briefing to the U.N. Security Council. More than 20 million Yemenis — two-thirds of the population — need humanitarian assistance, but aid agencies, he said, “are, once again, starting to run out of money.”Aid agencies are now helping nearly 13 million people across the country, about 3 million more than just a few months ago, Rajasingham added. “Our best assessment...
The Independent

Taliban pledge to step up security at Shia mosques in Afghanistan after two suicide bombings in a week

The Taliban has pledged to improve security at Shiamosques after two major Isis-K suicide attacks on worshippers in the space of a week reportedly killed more than 120 people in Afghanistan.The group has claimed responsibility for both attacks, the most recent of which saw a group of bombers shoot their way into the largest Shia mosque in Kandahar province – the Taliban’s spiritual heartland – before blowing themselves up among the worshippers.At least 47 people have died and fatalities among the 70 wounded are expected to rise – just a week after 80 worshippers were thought to have been killed...
WORLD
The Independent

Female former Afghan lawmakers, judges meet Greek PM

Six female former lawmakers and judges from Afghanistan were received Friday by Greece’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis after fleeing their homeland in the wake of the Taliban takeover.The three former lawmakers and three former judges arrived in September, assisted by Greek and international charities, and are expected to be resettled in other European countries. They met with Greece’s first female president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, earlier this week.Afghanistan’s twin-chamber parliament was effectively dissolved after the Taliban seized control of the country in August. The future of the national assembly and the question of whether women will be allowed to hold...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Putin: No rush in officially recognizing Taliban's rule

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday there must be no rush in officially recognizing the Taliban as the new rulers of Afghanistan but emphasized the need to engage in talks with them.Speaking during a video call with leaders of other ex-Soviet nations, Putin said that "the interim government formed by the Taliban regrettably doesn't reflect the entire spectrum of Afghan society,” but also noted their pledge to hold elections, and their efforts to restore the functioning of state structures.“We shouldn't hurry with the official recognition of the Taliban,” he said. “We understand that we need to interact with...
POLITICS
Taliban warn US, EU of refugees if Afghan sanctions continue

Afghanistan's new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure them through sanctions will undermine security and could trigger a wave of economic refugees. Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats at talks in Doha that "weakening the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone because its negative effects will directly affect the world in (the) security sector and economic migration from the country", according to a statement published late Tuesday. The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan's former US-backed government in August after a two-decade-long conflict, and have declared an Islamic emirate governed under the movement's hardline interpretation of religious law. But efforts to stabilise the country, still facing attacks from the Taliban's rival, the extremist group the Islamic State-Khorasan, have been undermined by international sanctions: banks are running out of cash and civil servants are going unpaid.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Biden admin plans to exempt some Taliban-era Afghan civil servants from US terror-related entry restrictions

EXCLUSIVE: The Biden administration is planning to allow some Afghan civil servants who were employed by the 1996-2001 Taliban government to be exempt from terror-related bans on entering the United States, according to a draft document obtained by Fox News. The administration continues to bring in tens of thousands of Afghans as part of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
AFP

India fears Taliban fallout in Kashmir

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi set out his Taliban worries to world leaders this week, Indian forces staged raids and battled Kashmir militants who he fears could be emboldened by the Islamists' victory in Afghanistan. Kashmir rebel shootings of civilians and police, raids by the security forces on militant hideouts, and insurgent infiltrations across the India-Pakistan ceasefire line have all increased in the Muslim-majority region since the Taliban overran Kabul on August 15. About 40 people have been killed in shootings and clashes in the two months since then in the Himalayan region, which has been divided since India and Pakistan became independent in 1947. Militants have targeted minority Hindu and Sikh civilians, while gun battles near the ceasefire line have also left soldiers and rebels dead.
INDIA
AFP

Pakistan's PIA suspends Kabul flights over 'unprofessional' Taliban

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Thursday it had suspended flights to Kabul over the "unprofessional attitude" of Taliban authorities. "Our flights frequently faced undue delays because of the unprofessional attitude of the Kabul aviation authorities," Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the PIA spokesman told AFP. The route will remain suspended until "the situation becomes conducive," he added.
LIFESTYLE
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden just got caught in a lie about Afghanistan

On Aug. 18, three days after the Taliban seized control of Kabul but eight days before 13 U.S. service members were killed by a suicide bomber, ABC’s George Stephanopolous asked President Joe Biden about what advice he received on leaving a residual force in Afghanistan. “Your top military advisers warned...
POTUS

