IOWA CITY, Iowa — Another week of college football in the books, and there's another Hawkeye taking home conference accolades this season. The latest Iowa football player to receive honors is defensive back Matt Hankins who was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week following the Hawkeyes' 23-20 win over (formerly) No. 4 Penn State on Saturday.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO