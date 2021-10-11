CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

By LYNN BERRY, CALVIN WOODWARD
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DthRQ_0cNMJVUg00
1 of 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

Fluent in Russian, she often carefully took in the conversations of men who seemed to forget she was there and wrote it all down later, she recalled in an Associated Press interview. “Hey, if I was a guy, you wouldn’t be talking like this in front of me,” she remembered thinking. “But go ahead. I’m listening.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lF8Fv_0cNMJVUg00

Hill expected not to be similarly invisible when she later went to work for another world leader, Donald Trump, as his Russia adviser in the White House. She could see inside Putin’s head, had co-written an acclaimed book about him, but Trump did not want her counsel, either. He ignored her in meeting after meeting, once mistaking her for a secretary and calling her “darlin’.”

Again, though, she was listening. She was reading Trump like she had read Putin.

The result is “There Is Nothing for You Here,” her book out last week. Unlike other tell-all authors from the Trump administration, she isn’t obsessed with the scandalous. Much like her measured but riveting testimony in Trump’s first impeachment, the book offers a more sober, and thus perhaps more alarming, portrait of the 45th president.

If Hill’s tone is restrained, it is damning by a thousand cuts. It lays out how a career devoted to understanding and managing the Russian threat crashed into her revelation that the greatest threat to America comes from within.

In fly-on-the-wall detail, she describes a president with a voracious appetite for praise and little to no taste for governing — a man so consumed with what others said about him that U.S. relations with other countries rose or fell according to how flattering foreign leaders were in their remarks.

“From his staff and everyone who came into his orbit, Trump demanded constant attention and adulation,” she writes. Particularly in international affairs, ”The president’s vanity and fragile self-esteem were a point of acute vulnerability.”

Hill describes Putin manipulating Trump by offering or withholding compliments, a maneuver she said was more effective with this president than getting dirt and blackmailing him would have been. At their joint news conference in Finland, when Trump appeared to side with Putin over his own intelligence agencies on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, Hill almost lost it.

“I wanted to end the whole thing,” she writes. “I contemplated throwing a fit or faking a seizure and hurling myself backward into the row of journalists behind me. But it would only have added to the humiliating spectacle.”

Yet in Trump she saw a rare if ultimately wasted talent. He spoke the language of many average people, disdained the same things, operated without a filter, liked the same food and gleefully shredded the tiresome norms of the elite. While Hillary Clinton sipped Champagne with donors, Trump was out there pitching coal and steel jobs — at least that was the impression.

“He clearly had a feel for what people wanted,” she told the AP. “He could talk the talk even if he couldn’t walk the walk in having their experiences. But he understood it.”

Yet that skill was squandered, in her view. Where it could have been used to mobilize people for good, it was instead used only in service of himself — “Me the People” as a chapter title puts it.

Trump’s vanity also doomed his Helsinki meeting with Putin and any chances for a coveted arms control deal with Russia. The questions at the news conference “got right to the heart of his insecurities,” Hill writes. If Trump had agreed that Russia had interfered in the election on his behalf, in his mind he might as well have said “I am illegitimate.”

It was clear to Putin that the resulting backlash would undermine even the vague commitments he and Trump had made. “On his way out the door from the conference,” Hill writes, “he told his press secretary, within earshot of our interpreter, that the press conference was ‘bullshit.’”

Trump admired Putin for his wealth, power and fame, seeing him, in Hill’s words, as the “ultimate badass.” During the course of his presidency, Trump would come to resemble the autocratic and populist Russian leader more than he resembled any recent American presidents, she writes, and, “Sometimes even I was startled by how glaringly obvious the similarities were.”

Putin’s ability to manipulate the Russian political system to potentially stay in power indefinitely also made an impression. “Trump sees that and says what’s there not to like about that kind of situation?” Hill told the AP.

Trump, a Republican, was impeached by the House in late 2019 for trying to use his leverage over Ukraine to undermine Joe Biden, his eventual Democratic rival, among the first of his efforts to stay in office by unconventional means, stretching to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by a mob he had told to “ fight like hell.”

Hill had served as the national intelligence officer for Russia from early 2006 until late 2009 and was highly respected in Washington circles. But it was only during the impeachment hearings that she was introduced to the nation. She became one of the most damaging witnesses against the president she had served, undercutting his defense by testifying that he had sent his envoys to Ukraine on a “domestic political errand” that had nothing to do with national security policy.

She began her testimony by describing her improbable journey as the daughter of a coal miner from an impoverished town in northeast England to the White House. She also explained her desire to serve a country that “has offered me opportunities I never would have had in England.”

Much of her new book expands on that personal journey, a story told with self-deprecating humor and kindness. Along the way, Hill the Brookings Institution scholar weaves in a study of the changing societies she witnessed over the decades as a child in Britain, a student and researcher in Russia and finally as a citizen of the United States.

The changes in all three countries are strikingly similar, due in part to the destruction of heavy industry. The result is what she calls a “crisis of opportunity” and the rise of populist leaders like Putin, Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson able to tap into the fears and grievances of those feeling left behind.

She said she went into the White House worried about what Russia was doing and “came out, having realized fully watching all of this, that actually the problem was the United States ... and the Russians were just exploiting everything.”

Hill calls Russia a cautionary tale, “America’s Ghost of Christmas Future,” if the U.S. is unable to heal its political divisions.

Hailing from a more civil form of politics, President Joe Biden is trying to bring the country together and advance its reputation abroad, she said, but “he’s, in a way, a kind of man standing alone and people are not pulling behind him.”

___

AP video journalist Nathan Ellgren contributed to this report.

Comments / 84

RobinWF
4d ago

I love Fiona. Telling the truth and making predictions during the first impeachment that have come to be. It's kinda funny that Trump and his Cadre paid little attention to her 'cause she is a just a woman, not considering that she is bright and was evaluating and seeing what was going on. Great hero.

Reply(4)
17
Denise Redding
4d ago

Who cares what Trump thinks. Fiona is to over educated for him anyways. That's why he didn't like her to begin with. As for Trump all roads leads to Putin.

Reply
5
john gann
5d ago

Truth hurts trumpturds bad.It is laughing time folks so read their comments.

Reply
30
Related
The Independent

Putin in sexist put-down of CNBC anchor: ‘Beautiful woman ... I’m telling her one thing. She instantly tells me the opposite’

Russian President Vladimir Putin condescendingly called a US journalist “beautiful” and “pretty” after accusing her of not understanding his explanation about a stand-off with Europe over gas supplies.Mr Putin became irritated with CNBC’s Abu Dhabi-based anchor Hadley Gamble as she pressed him for answers about whether Russia was weaponising its stranglehold on natural gas supplies to Europe.During the interview, held before a live audience during Russian Energy Week in Moscow, Mr Putin said the claims were “complete nonsense” and that Russia was a reliable energy partner.“Beautiful woman, pretty, I’m telling her one thing. She instantly tells me the opposite...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

It’s the 1970s all over again, and Joe Biden is the new Jimmy Carter

Want proof that the Biden administration is really the second incarnation of the Carter administration? We have runaway inflation, Americans trapped overseas, a member of the first family who tried to do business with Libya and a president begging the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC Plus) to increase oil production. It’s like the 1970s all over again.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Explainer: What's at stake for Trump allies facing 'contempt of Congress'?

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol is pursuing contempt of Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump who is defying demands for information. Trump claims the documents and testimony the committee is...
POTUS
The Independent

Donald Trump favourite to win 2024 presidential election

Donald Trump has become the favourite to win the election in 2024, as Joe Biden falls behind the former US president and faces challenges with his domestic agenda. Mr Trump, according to betting odds, had been ahead in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024 but had not been on odds for a win in the election.However, recent odds byBetfair Exchange found Mr Trump is now 4.8 to win in 2024. Mr Biden, meanwhile, was at 5.1 after falling behind his own vice president, Kamala Harris, in the presidential tie-up. Although neither Mr Trump nor Mr Biden have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ap#Russian#Associated Press
Telegraph

Could the West do a deal with Putin to keep the lights on this winter?

The message was delivered with the kind of knowing shrug that only a long and successful career in the KGB can really train you for. Speaking at an energy conference in Moscow on Wednesday, alongside the chief executives of Exxon Mobil, BP, and Total, the Russian President Vladimir Putin was quick to deny that his country was using its control of Europe’s gas supplies to advance his nation’s own interests. “We’re not using any weapons,” he said, a trademark steely glint in his eye, dismissing talk of geo-strategic blackmail as “politically motivated blather”. On the contrary, he was, the President insisted, making sure gas supplies were stepped up. If there were any problems, they were all the fault of someone else. Russia was here to help its neighbours.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

The Trump nightmare looms again

It is increasingly evident that the nightmare prospect of American politics — unified Republican control of the federal government in the hands of a reelected, empowered Donald Trump in 2025 — is also the likely outcome. Why this is a nightmare should be clear enough. Every new tranche of information...
POTUS
CNN

Andrew McCabe, fired by Trump, gets pension back

(CNN) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who had been fired hours before his retirement as then-President Donald Trump's political furor toward him grew, has settled a lawsuit with the Justice Department, allowing him to officially retire and to recoup hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees and his pension.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
CNBC

What is Putin's greatest worry right now? His own citizens

Improving Russian citizens' living standards is President Vladimir Putin's biggest concern right now, he told CNBC on Wednesday. CNBC's interview with Putin offered a rare insight into the preoccupations of one of the world's most powerful leaders. "Our main problem, our main issue and goal, is to increase the revenues...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump’s 'coup 2.0': Obama lawyer warns 45 may sue National Archives in effort to withhold WH docs

As the GOP doubles down on Donald Trump’s “big lie,” the second highest-ranking Republican in the House, Rep. Steve Scalise, is falsely suggesting Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, Trump is back fueling attacks on democracy during rallies. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by MSNBC legal analyst and former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to break this all down as the January 6th Committee continues its investigation.Oct. 11, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Birmingham Star

World economy depends on US; Russia interested in absence of leaps: Putin

Moscow [Russia], October 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The entire world economy depends on the condition of the US economy, Russia is interested in the absence of leaps there, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "The United States is the largest economy in the world, very high-tech. The entire world economy depends on the...
POLITICS
NPR

Fiona Hill's new Trump-era memoir is less about Trump than it is about us

In her memoir, Fiona Hill extends her riveting testimony from Donald Trump's first impeachment trial. And while she might not dish as much dirt as other Trump-era memoirists, the former senior National Security official writes movingly about Trump and about polarization and other threats to American democracy. She points to Russian history to suggest that distrust in government and political systems can lead to collapse. And while she describes Trump as the symptom of that division and distrust, she also says he put a spotlight on what needs fixing.
POTUS
KREX

Putin says relations with Biden “working and stable”

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the Kremlin has “constructive” relations with Washington and voiced hope that mutual interests would eventually help normalize U.S.-Russia ties. Putin, speaking during a panel discussion at an international energy conference in Moscow, also said that Russia stands ready to boost natural gas supplies to help […]
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

612K+
Followers
331K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy