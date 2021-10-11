CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial | NYC public schools are getting rid of their gifted program — Pittsburgh should be next

Cover picture for the articleNew York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced last Friday that NYC elementary schools will phase out the gifted program over the next five years. The gifted program segregates students — sometimes based on IQ tests conducted at an early age. The program is deeply flawed, encourages students to unnecessarily compete against each other academically and often ends up leaving behind students of color. It is time for Pittsburgh to follow New York’s example and eliminate the gifted program from local school districts.

