Flash Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 17:41:00 SST Expires: 2021-10-10 18:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain cautious when driving in low lying areas...and report any flooded roadways to the emergency operations center (EOC). They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Office. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FLASH FLOOD WARNING CANCELLED FOR TUTUILA AUNUU. The period of heavy rainfall has moved away from Tutuila and Aunu`u. Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms are still expected tonight. UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 541 AFIAFI ASO SA OKETOPA 10 2021 UA IAI NEI SE ...UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA MO TUTUILA AUNUU . Ua se`e ese atu i saute sasa`e ni isi o timuga mamafa sa i luga o le atunu`u. O lo`o iai pea le nofo vaavaaia mo timuga mamafa ma e ono pa pa faititili i le po nanei. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Mo ave-taavale, aua ne`i uia nofoaga po o ala-tele ua lolo-vaia. Ia aga`i atu i nofoaga mapu`epu`e. Ia ripotia tulaga louloua o le tau i le ofisa o le TEMCO. E latou te faailoa mai i le Ofisa o le Tau a outou ripoti.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Clarion by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 07:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Armstrong; Clarion STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT CENTRAL ARMSTRONG AND SOUTHWESTERN CLARION COUNTIES THROUGH 745 AM EDT At 721 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a broken line of intense showers along a line extending from near Rimersburg to East Brady to Worthington, associated with a strong cold front. This line was moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, East Brady, and Sligo. This includes Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 62. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 10:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Jefferson, Lewis and northeastern Oswego Counties through 1045 AM EDT At 913 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Barnes Corners to 8 miles south of Pulaski. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Redfield, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Hastings, Richland, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Orwell, Copenhagen, Harrisville, Croghan, Parish, Altmar, Castorland and Worth. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 05:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING West winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH will remain possible through 8 AM MDT, continuing to decrease through the morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 07:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Butler A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BUTLER COUNTY At 704 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles east of Shanor-Northvue, or 7 miles northeast of Butler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Chicora. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs at 11:25 AM at South Padre Island.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 06:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Onondaga A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA COUNTY At 645 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Otisco, or 12 miles southwest of Syracuse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near La Fayette around 655 AM EDT. Pompey around 705 AM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Kenedy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
KENEDY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 06:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:01:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Onondaga THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 06:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Onondaga THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cortland, Madison, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cortland; Madison; Onondaga A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Madison, north central Cortland and southeastern Onondaga Counties through 1100 AM EDT At 1027 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Fayette, or 13 miles south of Syracuse, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pompey, Chittenango, Manlius, Fayetteville, Minoa, Cazenovia, Otisco, Tully, Lyndon and Fabius. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 13 and 15, and near 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 07:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Butler A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BUTLER COUNTY At 704 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles east of Shanor-Northvue, or 7 miles northeast of Butler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Chicora. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 07:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:22:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BUTLER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has moved into Armstrong county. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs at 11:25 AM at South Padre Island.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 06:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Southern Oneida A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Oneida, northwestern Madison and southeastern Onondaga Counties through 730 AM EDT At 650 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lyndon, or near Syracuse, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Onondaga, Syracuse, De Witt, Sullivan, Oneida, Lenox, Pompey, Chittenango, Canastota and Manlius. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 90 between 34 and 35. New York Interstate 81 between 15 and 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Lancaster, Northumberland, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 07:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lancaster; Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northumberland, Westmoreland and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/01 PM 3.1 1.2 1.4 2 NONE 17/02 AM 2.5 0.6 0.7 2 NONE 17/02 PM 1.8 -0.1 0.0 2 NONE 18/02 AM 1.9 0.0 0.1 1 NONE 18/02 PM 1.8 -0.1 0.0 1 NONE 19/03 AM 2.0 0.1 0.2 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/11 AM 2.8 1.3 1.3 1-2 NONE 17/12 AM 2.4 0.9 0.8 2 NONE 17/12 PM 1.7 0.2 0.1 2 NONE 18/12 AM 1.9 0.4 0.3 1-2 NONE 18/12 PM 1.9 0.4 0.3 2 NONE 19/01 AM 1.9 0.4 0.3 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/08 AM 2.6 1.2 1.1 1-2 NONE 16/09 PM 2.5 1.1 0.9 2-3 NONE 17/10 AM 1.8 0.4 0.2 2 NONE 17/10 PM 1.9 0.5 0.3 2 NONE 18/10 AM 1.8 0.4 0.2 2 NONE 18/10 PM 1.7 0.3 0.2 1 NONE
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 06:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills West winds 35 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH will remain possible near Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins through 8 AM MDT. This will create hazardous travel conditions for light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Use caution. Winds are expected to gradually decrease through the morning.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 10:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tompkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAYUGA...NORTHERN CORTLAND...SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA AND NORTHEASTERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES At 1003 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sempronius, or 8 miles northwest of Cortland, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pompey, Manlius, Fayetteville, Homer, Otisco, Groton, Preble, Moravia, Scott and Truxton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 08:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM EDT The squall line which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 11:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Saint Mary`s County. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. High tide at Point Lookout and Piney Point is occurring now. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 12:36 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 3.2 1.6 1.7 2 Minor 16/11 PM 2.8 1.2 1.4 1-2 None 17/12 PM 2.4 0.8 0.9 2 None 18/12 AM 2.2 0.6 0.7 1 None 18/01 PM 2.1 0.5 0.5 1 None 19/02 AM 1.7 0.1 0.1 1 None
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 08:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN JEFFERSON...EAST CENTRAL ARMSTRONG AND EAST CENTRAL CLARION COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 AM EDT The threat for severe weather has ended for Armstrong and Clarion counties. For Jefferson county, the severe thunderstorm warning has been reissued through 830 AM for the eastern half of the county, with a continued threat for damaging winds.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

