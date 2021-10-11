Flash Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-10 17:41:00 SST Expires: 2021-10-10 18:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain cautious when driving in low lying areas...and report any flooded roadways to the emergency operations center (EOC). They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Office. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FLASH FLOOD WARNING CANCELLED FOR TUTUILA AUNUU. The period of heavy rainfall has moved away from Tutuila and Aunu`u. Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms are still expected tonight. UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 541 AFIAFI ASO SA OKETOPA 10 2021 UA IAI NEI SE ...UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA MO TUTUILA AUNUU . Ua se`e ese atu i saute sasa`e ni isi o timuga mamafa sa i luga o le atunu`u. O lo`o iai pea le nofo vaavaaia mo timuga mamafa ma e ono pa pa faititili i le po nanei. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Mo ave-taavale, aua ne`i uia nofoaga po o ala-tele ua lolo-vaia. Ia aga`i atu i nofoaga mapu`epu`e. Ia ripotia tulaga louloua o le tau i le ofisa o le TEMCO. E latou te faailoa mai i le Ofisa o le Tau a outou ripoti.alerts.weather.gov
