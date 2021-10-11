CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bullpen shuts down Astros, White Sox avoid elimination in ALDS

By Daryl Van Schouwen
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Guaranteed Rate Field was jumping. And then it wasn’t. And then it came alive again. It was that kind of wild Sunday night on the South Side. It was a wild for four innings, anyway, until the bullpen restored order in a 12-6 victory over the Astros that gave the White Sox their first victory in the American League Division Series, avoiding elimination and presenting a chance to knot the series at 2 games apiece Monday afternoon.

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Interference? Not on this play, says plate umpire

The appearance that Yasmani Grandal interfered with a relay throw from Yuli Gurriel left manager Dusty Baker and catcher Martín Maldonado livid during the fourth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Astros and White Sox. The play was part of a three-run fourth inning...
MLB
FanSided

When is the Houston Astros-Chicago White Sox ALDS Game 4?

With heavy rain scheduled to move into the Chicago area around what was supposed to be game time on Monday, there has been a change in the schedule for the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox. When is the Houston Astros-Chicago White Sox...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Aaron Bummer
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Tom Hallion
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Ryan Tepera
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa hints that an extension with Astros is unlikely

Carlos Correa’s top priority is getting the Astros back to the World Series, so while the star shortstop’s free agency will be a hot topic once the season is over, Correa doesn’t want his 2021 campaign to end any time soon. However, Correa did address his pending trip to the open market while speaking with NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer, and seemed to hint that a reunion in Houston seems unlikely.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
KESQ

Odorizzi, Keuchel not on ALDS rosters for Astros, White Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — Both teams left off veteran pitchers when the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox set their rosters for their AL Division Series. Houston right-hander Jake Odorizzi wasn’t among the 12 pitchers the team will carry for the best-of-five series. Odorizzi struggled in his first season with the Astros after signing a three-year, $23.5 million contract, going 6-7 with a 4.21 ERA. Left-hander Dallas Keuchel didn’t get a spot on a Chicago roster that also has 12 pitchers. Keuchel was 9-9 with a career-high 5.28 ERA this season.
MLB
ourcommunitynow.com

White Sox vs. Astros – weather outlook for the ALDS

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Astros begin post-season play Thursday in Houston as they take on the Chicago White Sox in the American League Division Series. I’m guessing the roof will be closed.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Bullpen#Alds#The White Sox
Audacy

Game 4 of ALDS between White Sox, Astros postponed until Tuesday

(670 The Score) Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the White Sox and Astros that was set for Monday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed due to rain in the forecast. Game 4 will instead be held Tuesday, with a 1:07 p.m. CT start time....
MLB
knoxvilletimes.com

White Sox, Astros carry playoff history into ALDS

The Houston Astros finally get a chance to avenge a 2005 World Series sweep at the hands of the Chicago White Sox when the clubs meet in the American League Division Series, beginning Thursday afternoon in Houston. The AL West champion Astros earned home-field advantage in the best-of-five seriesby virtue...
MLB
South Side Sox

Instant ALDS Preview: White Sox vs. Astros

[As part of our expanded coverage for the playoffs (analysis, day-of and day-after games, podcasts, previews), we have a series preview every day of the week leading to Thursday’s Game 1. Today is a traditional preview for Joe Resis, Tuesday will be a lineup optimization analysis by Luke Smailes, and Wednesday brings the trash-talking of the trash cans, Know Your Enemy from Colleen Sullivan.]
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NBC Chicago

Astros Beat Out White Sox for Home-Field Advantage in ALDS

Astros beat out White Sox for ALDS home-field advantage originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Astros beat the A's 10-4 on Saturday, claiming home-field advantage against the White Sox in the American League Division Series. The Astros seized the No. 2 seed in the AL, solidifying the White Sox as the No. 3 seed.
MLB
soxmachine.com

Podcast: ALDS Preview – White Sox vs. Astros

Intro: State of the White Sox heading into the postseason. 20:16: What would this year’s postseason look like using 2020 format. How do the White Sox stack up against other AL playoff teams pitching-wise? It feels like their bullpen never got fully sorted out and their once-vaunted starting rotation is falling apart, but other teams have their own struggles so I’m not sure if these problems are unique.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

What White Sox expect from Astros in ALDS

The last time Liam Hendriks stepped on a playoff pitching rubber, he was starting down the mound at the top of the Astros batting order: George Springer, José Altuve, Michael Brantley. Strikeout. Pop out. Fly out. Ballgame. It was the 2020 American League Division Series, and Hendriks, now the White...
MLB
neworleanssun.com

Astros face White Sox, look to sweep ALDS

One victory away from a division series sweep and a fifth straight franchise berth in the American League Championship Series, the Houston Astros sense the next phase of the postseason is near. That isn't the same, the Astros realize, as having it in hand. "These guys aren't going to rest...
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

ALDS game times announced for White Sox, Astros

The White Sox will have a prime time game in the ALDS when the best-of-five series shifts for Game 3 Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first home playoff game at the Sox’ home field since 2008 will start at 7:07 p.m. CT on FS1. The series opens Thursday at...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Astros set ALDS roster against White Sox

Injured outfielder Jose Siri and ineffective starter Zack Greinke both made an Astros’ 26-man American League Division Series roster that omitted Jake Odorizzi, one of the team's most ballyhooed free-agent acquisitions this winter. Siri sustained a small fracture in his right pinkie finger during the final regular-season series of the...
MLB
talesbuzz.com

White Sox battle back vs. Astros to take Game 3 of ALDS

It was a weird one on the Southside. The story of Dusty Baker being a goofus when the postseason comes has faded over the years, even if some still reach for it. He’s learned how the game has changed in the past decade. He just can’t seem to catch a break.
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy