10 professional licenses set to lapse in zip code 61814 during week ending October 3

Veteran state Rep. Brad Halbrook is urging Illinoisans to push back against state COVID-19 restrictions and usher in a complete house cleaning in Springfield. “The Democrats don’t want you to speak up against useless COVID restrictions for school children or the indoctrination that is happening in the classrooms,” Halbrook said in a post to Facebook. “And now when you do speak up anyway, they want to call you a terrorist, even compare you to the 9-11 attackers. None of these people deserve to be in office at this point.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO