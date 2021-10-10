CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 professional licenses set to lapse in zip code 61814 during week ending October 3

Cover picture for the article10 professional licenses are set to lapse in zip code 61814 during the week ending October 3, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). More than 99 percent of businesses in Illinois are considered small and more than 45 percent of the workforce in Illinois work...

chambanasun.com

One temporary podiatric physician license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 61821 during Q4

At least one temporary podiatric physician license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 61821 during the fourth quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence...
HEALTH
chambanasun.com

One registered adult use cannabis dispensing organization license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 61801 during 2021

At least one registered adult use cannabis dispensing organization license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 61801 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that...
POLITICS
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Signs Executive Order Eliminating the Subminimum Wage in State Contracting for People with Disabilities

CHICAGO – Working to increase inclusion and decrease barriers faced by people with disabilities, Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order to ensure people with disabilities receive equal pay for work they perform as employees of state vendors. “Illinois is leading by example by ensuring people with disabilities are not paid a subminimum wage,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With this executive order my administration is affirming that people with disabilities ar Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
discoverestevan.com

Proof of Vaccination Requirements Expanded

A new public health order concerning the proof of vaccination or negative testing for public access to businesses and retail outlets was announced Friday. Starting Monday, a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be needed at the point of entry in order to gain access to seated dining at all restaurants, including fast-food restaurants. As well, liquor manufacturers conducting retail sales will require proof of vaccination or a negative test, as will liquor stores with an integrated permit that also hold a restaurant or tavern permit.
RETAIL
Washington Post

How to ask for a raise when companies are desperate for workers

Asking for more money? In this economy? Exactly. After a tremendous amount of instability over the past couple of years, demand for workers is up and many businesses are hoping to retain their employees. That feat has seemingly become more difficult as some 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, a sign American workers are looking for better opportunities and pay. In September, a disappointing 194,000 jobs were added, but job openings still outnumber unemployed workers.
BUSINESS
Politics
Crain's Chicago Business

6 firms want to open a casino in the suburbs. Here's what they propose.

It’s been more than two years since Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation vastly expanding gambling in Illinois, including by adding two new casino locations in Waukegan and Cook County’s south suburbs. But after months of delays—partly caused by COVID—the Illinois Gaming Board spent all day Wednesday fielding pitches from the six applicants hoping to set up shop.
COOK COUNTY, IL
chambanasun.com

Halbrook urges Illinoisans to speak out against 'COVID fascism' restrictions in schools

Veteran state Rep. Brad Halbrook is urging Illinoisans to push back against state COVID-19 restrictions and usher in a complete house cleaning in Springfield. “The Democrats don’t want you to speak up against useless COVID restrictions for school children or the indoctrination that is happening in the classrooms,” Halbrook said in a post to Facebook. “And now when you do speak up anyway, they want to call you a terrorist, even compare you to the 9-11 attackers. None of these people deserve to be in office at this point.”
ILLINOIS STATE
chambanasun.com

Community Civic Event Notice

Recently issued the following announcement. (this was sent to all media contacts) Attached please find a Community Civic Event Notice for an event hosted by the Champaign County Community Coalition on October 7, 2021. Thank you,. Ashley Stickels. Office of Equity, Community and Human Rights. 102 N. Neil Street. Champaign,...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
chambanasun.com

Week ending Oct. 10: 5 patents granted in Urbana

There were five patents granted in Urbana in the week ending Oct. 10, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is two more than the week before. Patents included a frequency independence for synthesis within programmable non-reciprocal network circuit. The earliest patent filed which was granted in...
URBANA, IL
chambanasun.com

Funds to Grow inventory of Shovel-ready sites

City of Danville Fire Department issued the following announcement on Oct. 13. The Southern Virginia Regional Alliance (SVRA) received funding from GO Virginia through Region 3 Per Capita Funds and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission (TRRC) in support of a site development program, paralleling that of Virginia Economic Development’s Partnership’s (VEDP) site characterization program. Ten publicly owned sites have been identified across the region, inclusive of sites in the City of Danville and the counties of Halifax, Patrick and Pittsylvania, to undergo due diligence and engineering studies and elevate their tier levels to a higher ranking while reducing risks for future prospects. SVRA will manage the project with the assistance of the economic development offices of each of the respective localities and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research will serve as the fiscal agent and administrator.
DANVILLE, IL

