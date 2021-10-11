Severe Weather Statement issued for Limestone, Van Zandt by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-10 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central and north central Texas. Target Area: Limestone; Van Zandt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR WESTERN FREESTONE...SOUTHERN VAN ZANDT...HENDERSON...NORTHERN LIMESTONE...NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON AND SOUTHEASTERN NAVARRO COUNTIES At 1143 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Canton to Malakoff to Mexia, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Athens, Mexia, Gun Barrel City, Canton, Teague, Fairfield, Mabank, Chandler, Van, Malakoff, Tool, Kerens, Wortham, Brownsboro, Eustace, Coolidge, Trinidad, Angus, Edom and Enchanted Oaks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
