Freestone County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Freestone by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central and north central Texas. Target Area: Freestone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR WESTERN FREESTONE...SOUTHERN VAN ZANDT...HENDERSON...NORTHERN LIMESTONE...NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON AND SOUTHEASTERN NAVARRO COUNTIES At 1143 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Canton to Malakoff to Mexia, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Athens, Mexia, Gun Barrel City, Canton, Teague, Fairfield, Mabank, Chandler, Van, Malakoff, Tool, Kerens, Wortham, Brownsboro, Eustace, Coolidge, Trinidad, Angus, Edom and Enchanted Oaks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Biden administration again asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration said Friday it will once again ask the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Texas law that bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy. "The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8," said Anthony Coley, the department's chief spokesman.
TEXAS STATE
