Sequoyah County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sequoyah by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sequoyah A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SEQUOYAH...SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE AND EAST CENTRAL MUSKOGEE COUNTIES At 1142 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Greenleaf State Park, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Gore... Webbers Falls Marble City... Braggs Cookson... Cherokee Landing State Park Greenleaf State Park... Pumpkin Center Lake Tenkiller State Park... Box This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma near mile marker 285. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

