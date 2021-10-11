CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wagoner County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wagoner by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 23:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wagoner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROGERS...SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE...MAYES NORTHEASTERN WAGONER...CENTRAL CHEROKEE AND NORTHEASTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES At 1142 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles southeast of Pensacola to 4 miles southwest of Leach to 3 miles south of Pumpkin Center, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations in or near the path include Tahlequah... Pryor Pryor Creek... Fort Gibson Chouteau... Locust Grove Salina... Langley Hulbert... Spavinaw Disney... Oaks Braggs... Hoot Owl Peggs... Greenleaf State Park Cherokee State Park... Rose Pumpkin Center... Leach THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

