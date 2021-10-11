Flood Advisory issued for Latimer, Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Latimer; Le Flore The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Latimer County in southeastern Oklahoma West Central Le Flore County in southeastern Oklahoma Eastern Pushmataha County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1143 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wilburton... Clayton Talihina... Red Oak Albion... Yanush Tuskahoma... Kiamichi Clayton Lake State Park... Damon Nashoba... Higgins Bengal... Stanley Talimena State Park... Snow Sardis... Panola Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.