Haskell County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haskell, McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Haskell; McIntosh; Muskogee THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL HASKELL...EAST CENTRAL MCINTOSH AND SOUTHEASTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern and east central Oklahoma.

