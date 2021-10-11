CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pushmataha County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Pushmataha by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pushmataha The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Latimer County in southeastern Oklahoma West Central Le Flore County in southeastern Oklahoma Eastern Pushmataha County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1143 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wilburton... Clayton Talihina... Red Oak Albion... Yanush Tuskahoma... Kiamichi Clayton Lake State Park... Damon Nashoba... Higgins Bengal... Stanley Talimena State Park... Snow Sardis... Panola Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Pushmataha

