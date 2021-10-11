Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Blanco, Comal, Hays, Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 13:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bexar; Blanco; Comal; Hays; Kendall Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Hays, southwestern Blanco, Kendall, north central Bexar and Comal Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1143 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Twin Sisters to near Bergheim. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Braunfels, San Marcos, Schertz, Universal City, Boerne, Selma, Wimberley, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Walnut Grove, Guadalupe River State Park, Kendalia, Smithson Valley, Sisterdale, Kreutzberg, Spring Branch and Welfare. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH