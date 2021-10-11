CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambled to the left on the mushy turf in Arrowhead Stadium, saw the Chiefs defensive back go low for the tackle and made like an Olympian by leaping over him for a first down. Apropos as Buffalo finally cleared one of...

spectrumlocalnews.com

wesb.com

Bills Batter Chiefs 38-20 On 100.1 The HERO

The Buffalo Bills battered the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 last night in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game on 100.1 The HERO. Josh Allen finished the night 15 of 26 passing for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added 59 yards and a score on the ground.
NFL
fantraxhq.com

Week 6 Start and Sit Recommendations for Fantasy Football

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. With bye weeks upon us and injuries causing chaos around the NFL, there are plenty of players we must consider starting that we normally may not have. Most of my recommended Week 6 starts listed below are players I would not have dreamt of listing here in Week 1. And just think – we still have 12 more weeks to go!
NFL
MPNnow

Maiorana: Bills are annihilating lesser opponents but must beat Chiefs to be AFC favorite

ORCHARD PARK – Josh Allen said Wednesday that he wasn’t even aware that the Buffalo Bills were playing the Kansas City Chiefs next week. Now, we all know that’s a straight up lie because even in the one-game-at-a-time cliché world that NFL players and coaches live in, you know as well as I that Allen and the Bills had that Chiefs game circled on their calendars the moment the NFL schedule was released.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Bills must beat the Chiefs to become AFC favorites

This is the team the Bills have to prove they can beat because until they do, this is still the Chiefs’ conference to lose, not Buffalo’s. “Any time you lose a game, you’re angry; any time you lose the AFC Championship Game, you’re a little angrier,” safety Micah Hyde said. “But I think at the end of the day we’re going to come in here and watch this film, we’re going to correct it, and then watch film on (the Chiefs) and see what we can do to get better.”
NFL
Daniel Sorensen
ktvo.com

Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 on Sunday night. The rematch of the AFC title game was delayed more than an hour by lightning when the teams were at halftime.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Bills 38, Chiefs 20 | Game recap, highlights & photos

Bills are now 4-1 and lead the AFC East by two games (New England is 2-3 in second place) Bills have produced at least 35 points in four consecutive games for just the second time in franchise history (games 10-13 in 2004) Bills set an NFL record for taking a...
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 7 Quick thoughts on their 38-20 win over the Chiefs

These were some quick thoughts from the Buffalo Bills blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. The last time the Buffalo Bills were in Arrowhead Stadium, they were watching confetti fall as the Chiefs were celebrating an AFC Championship victory and earning a trip to the Super Bowl. While a trip to the Super Bowl wasn’t on the line Sunday night, this was a great win for the Buffalo Bills as they were able to officially close the chapter on last season with a 38-20 win over the Chiefs.
NFL
KEYT

Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs defense was once again abysmal in a 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in a rematch of the AFC title game. The defense watched the Kansas City offense turn the ball over four times without forcing one of their own. They gave up 315 yards through the air, 121 on the ground and 8.1 yards per play. And the Kansas City defense could not make a stop when the offense scored in the fourth quarter to make it a two-possession game.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Bills focused on Chiefs matchup — but AFC title bruises remain

Bills’ Diggs, Allen not focused on redemption ahead of Chiefs rematch: ‘It’s Week 5’ | NFL.com. “It’s Week 5,” quarterback Josh Allen said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “Everybody wants to make this big deal about the AFC Championship rematch, and I get that’s what it is. But it’s a new year and this team’s different than last year, and their team’s different than last year.
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

3 stats that show Bills & Chiefs have been class of AFC, neck-and-neck over past 20-plus games

One day after Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder, a heavyweight fight will be on display for the second straight night. Tonight’s heavyweight bout, however, is a matchup in the NFL between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo, winners of three straight games via blowout, and Kansas City, one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, will meet at Arrowhead Stadium in primetime on Sunday Night Football. The matchup, an AFC Championship Game rematch, does not have major playoff implications as it’s only Week 5, but Buffalo will look to show that they can knock off the team that ended their season one year ago while also positioning themselves in a favorable spot for the AFC’s top seed early in the year.
NFL
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

PATRICK MAHOMES & CHIEFS HOST JOSH ALLEN & BILLS IN 2020 AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME REMATCH ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO

Coverage Begins with Football Night in America at 7 p.m. ET; Followed by 8:20 p.m. ET SNF Kickoff. “Sunday Night 7” Free-to-Play Game Features Weekly $100,000 Jackpot. Sunday Night Football & Football Night in America Delivering Largest Audiences Since 2015 and 2016, Respectively. STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 6, 2021 –...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

Emmanuel Sanders on Buffalo Bills’ AFC title game loss to Chiefs: ‘The bruises are definitely there’

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Emmanuel Sanders sat in team meetings this week and just listened as the game film played from last season’s AFC Championship game. It’s not hard for Buffalo Bills fans, or players that were on the roster 10 months ago, to conjure up memories from a one-sided Kansas City victory. That game sent the Chiefs to the Super Bowl and the Bills back to Buffalo to wallow in the sting from getting as close as a team can get to the big game without going.
NFL

