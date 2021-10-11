CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills crush the Chiefs 38-20

By Mary Margaret Johnson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIVB) — Not even a lightning delay could stop the Buffalo Bills from finally getting revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship game on Sunday Night Football. The Bills finished with a 38-20 victory over the Chiefs, and it was all Buffalo the entire time. […]

