CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago White Sox beat Houston Astros 12 to 6, stay alive for Game 4 of ALDS

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros 12 to 6 on Sunday night, staying alive for Game 4 of their AL Division Series. The noisy crowd of more than 40,000 fans helped the White Sox in their first home playoff game in more than a decade. The Sox scored 12 runs, the second-most in a postseason game in franchise history and the most since scoring a franchise-record 14 in 2005 vs. Boston.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Interference? Not on this play, says plate umpire

The appearance that Yasmani Grandal interfered with a relay throw from Yuli Gurriel left manager Dusty Baker and catcher Martín Maldonado livid during the fourth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Astros and White Sox. The play was part of a three-run fourth inning...
MLB
fox32chicago.com

Chicago White Sox fans react after season ends on South Side

A White Sox fan aptly sums up the mood after a season ending 10-1 loss to the Astros. For a team that brought so much joy this season, there was a funereal feel as White Sox fans filed out of Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday evening. "I was hoping they would...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alds#Staying Alive#The Chicago White Sox#Al Division Series#The White Sox
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa hints that an extension with Astros is unlikely

Carlos Correa’s top priority is getting the Astros back to the World Series, so while the star shortstop’s free agency will be a hot topic once the season is over, Correa doesn’t want his 2021 campaign to end any time soon. However, Correa did address his pending trip to the open market while speaking with NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer, and seemed to hint that a reunion in Houston seems unlikely.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Astros’ Carlos Correa teases signing with New York

The Houston Astros shortstop teased signing with New York during a recent appearance on the La Garata podcast. However he didn’t specify if he was talking about the Yankees or Mets. Here’s what was said during the interview, which was conducted in Spanish, according to SNY:. In a separate interview,...
MLB
CBS Boston

Rochie’s Keys To A Red Sox ALCS Victory Over Astros

HOUSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox and Astros are meeting in the postseason for the third time in five seasons. Houston took out Boston in the 2017 ALDS en route to a title while the Sox beat the Astros in the 2018 ALCS en route to their own World Series crown. That makes this year a rubber match of sorts, with the bout getting started Friday night in Houston. Let’s take a look at four keys to Boston taking the series and securing a spot in the World Series. Win One In Houston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts turns a double play against...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Unfortunate Clayton Kershaw News

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers received some tough news about star pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the second inning. After throwing over 40 pitches in less than two innings of work, an injury that kept him out for a large part of the season flared up again.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
FanSided

Brewers: Craig Counsell squarely to blame for Game 3 defeat

Brewers manager Craig Counsell got it wrong during Milwaukee’s Game 3 defeat to the Braves when he took Freddy Peralta out of the game. The Milwaukee Brewers are in danger of being knocked out of the MLB playoffs because of their Game 3 loss to the Braves at Truist Park.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals: 3 surprise players who could be traded this offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals shocked baseball this week by firing manager Mike Shildt despite making the postseason. What other surprises might they have in store?. Shildt was let go due to philosophical differences, whatever that means. Nonetheless, the Cardinals have an active offseason in front of them, starting with Nolan Arenado’s decision on an all-important player option. Reports indicate that Arenado is likely to return.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy