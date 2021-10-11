Chicago White Sox beat Houston Astros 12 to 6, stay alive for Game 4 of ALDS

HOUSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox and Astros are meeting in the postseason for the third time in five seasons. Houston took out Boston in the 2017 ALDS en route to a title while the Sox beat the Astros in the 2018 ALCS en route to their own World Series crown. That makes this year a rubber match of sorts, with the bout getting started Friday night in Houston. Let’s take a look at four keys to Boston taking the series and securing a spot in the World Series. Win One In Houston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts turns a double play against...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO