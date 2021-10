Curious to learn a little more about The Walking Dead season 11 episode 8? There are a few directions we could go here, but let’s start with this: It is the part 1 finale! We know that the final season is being divided up into three different clusters, and this particular installment (titled “For Blood”) is going to be big. Very big. Before it wraps up, we imagine there will be at least a few moments where you are shouting at the TV.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO