CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Q&A: Annabel Forman talks working at Hong Kong Disneyland while attending NU

By Nicole Markus
Daily Northwestern
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike most Northwestern students, Communication sophomore Annabel Forman is balancing extracurriculars with her classes. The difference? She’s currently acting in Hong Kong Disneyland’s Halloween special “Let’s Get Wicked.” She took a gap year to act in the show after high school and attended NU (mostly) in-person her freshman year. Now, she’s returned to Hong Kong to reprise her role this fall. The Daily talked to Forman about how she balances school while acting in a show over 7,500 miles away from her home in Ohio.

dailynorthwestern.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

Disney Plus Details Hong Kong Launch in November

Walt Disney has confirmed that its direct-to-consumer streaming service Disney Plus will launch in Hong Kong from Nov. 16, 2021. The platform will be offered at HK$73 ($8.97) per month or as an annual package costing HK$738 ($95.6). More from Variety. 'WandaVision' Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works at...
ECONOMY
Inside the Magic

Disneyland Attendance at 85% of Pre-COVID Levels

In 2019, Disney saw more than 18 million Guests walk through its gates. 2020 was poised to be another big year, but then COVID hit and the gates to the Happiest Place on Earth were forced to close. While Disney hoped to be able to reopen quickly to mitigate the damage, the theme parks remained closed for a record 412 days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wallpaper*

Hong Kong through artists’ eyes

Hong Kong is in a state of constant industrial redesign and thrilling artistic transformation. New galleries, stores and street art projects are popping up in the neighbourhoods of West Kowloon, Sham Shui Po and Sheung Wan, building a thriving community of both young talent and established artists. Buzzing, creatively synergetic...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Musker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Disneyland#Q A#Nu#Northwestern
NBC News

Some Hooters servers on TikTok are saying new shorts are too short

A change to the Hooters uniform at some locations has prompted a handful of the restaurant chain's servers to share their concerns on TikTok. In the videos, which have racked up millions of views since popping up on the platform last week, Hooters servers hold up the new black shorts while sharing their thoughts. Some even describe the shorts as more “like underwear.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
raventribune.com

The couple kept it at the airport because their luggage was too heavy – and “Stowe” was discovered

On a trip to Las Vegas, surprises are always expected, but the adventure has already begun at the Texas airport for Christie and Jared Owens. As the couple was checking their luggage at the airport, an employee of Southwest Airlines informed them that they weighed nearly 3kg. When the two wanted to rearrange their roles, they finally made a surprising discovery.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
China
NewsBreak
Disneyland
talesbuzz.com

Tom Cruise reemerges after viral photos from baseball game

Tom Cruise was spotted for the first time since photos of the actor at a baseball game sparked speculation he had undergone cosmetic surgery. He took a moment to hydrate after landing. TheImageDirect.com. The “Top Gun” star touched down in Los Angeles on Wednesday after piloting his own plane. He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Hong Kong dreams too big on SPACs

HONG KONG, Oct 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has given a boost to the city’s consultation on U.S.-style special-purpose acquisition companies. She flagged the plans for them in her annual policy address on Wednesday. But financiers’ reception of the idea has been unusually mixed so far, even though anything that earns fees while helping the Fragrant Harbour compete with New York is usually cheered. They’re sceptical that the proposed framework will pay off on either score. read more.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy