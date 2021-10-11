Nuggets' Will Barton: Expects to play Wednesday
Barton (ankle) is expected to play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Thunder, Adam Mares of DNVR Sports reports. Barton rolled his ankle during a practice early in training camp and was held out of the Nuggets' first two exhibitions, but it sounds like he's on track to make his debut Wednesday. The veteran wing was a regular starter last season before a hamstring injury put him on the shelf for 20 games late in the year -- including Denver's entire first-round playoff series against Portland. Across 56 appearances, Barton averaged 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 three-pointers while shooting a career-best 38.1 percent from downtown.www.cbssports.com
