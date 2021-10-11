Nuggets' Will Barton: Expects to play Wednesday

As the Denver Nuggets gear up for their final two games of the preseason, the team is moving toward better health after a rough start to training camp. With Will Barton turning an ankle on the second day, Michael Porter Jr. missing a game due to knee soreness, and Nikola Jokić on (quite understandable) paternity leave, the Nuggets haven’t had a great opportunity to see the full picture of their team sans Jamal Murray. Monte Morris has started all three games and looks better every time, but players like P.J. Dozier, Austin Rivers, and Jeff Green have been in and out of the starting unit when they will most likely captain a bench effort with the team at full strength.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO