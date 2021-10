ROCKINGHAM — Securing its 20th straight conference win, the Richmond Raider football team also recorded its fourth-largest margin of victory in program history on Wednesday. From the opening kickoff, the No. 3 Raiders never looked back in a 69-6 win over Union Pines High School. It was the first time the two programs met on the gridiron, and Richmond scored eight of its 10 touchdowns in the first half, sparking a running clock.

RICHMOND COUNTY, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO