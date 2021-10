The 36th annual Washington volleyball tournament will take place today at the high school with several KCII area teams competing. Area schools of Highland (10-11), Hillcrest Academy (7-20), Keota (5-12), Sigourney (13-9), WACO (16-11), and the host Demons (3-19) will all hit the court. The tournament will start with pool play and the top two from each pool will advance. Washington Head Coach Aaron Six tells KCII Sports his team is looking forward to this one. “This is going to be a fun one to top off homecoming week. We have eight teams coming on the varsity side and five for JV. We want to make sure we are in the top two for our pool to get that extra match. We are trying to peak at the right time and I feel that we are playing the best volleyball that we have all year.”

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO