Seifu Tura Abdiwak wins 2021 Chicago Marathon

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia and Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya have won in the return of the Chicago Marathon, which was scrapped last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Abdiwak finished in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 12 seconds. Galen Rupp was second in 2:06:35, followed by Kenya’s Eric Kiptanui with a time of 2:06:51. Chepngetich took the women’s race, finishing in 2:22:31. Emma Bates of the U.S. was second at 2:24:20. Around 35,000 runners competed in the 26.2-mile event. Organizers canceled last year’s event due to health concerns for runners, spectators and volunteers.

