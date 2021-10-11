CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Red Cross: More than 19,000 Dutch people are still dependent on food aid due to internal Corona

By Courtney Horton
houstonianonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause of the Corona crisis, thousands of people in the Netherlands still need help every day. For example, self-employed and single mothers live in poverty and depend on food aid. According to the Red Cross relief organization, it is estimated that more than 19,000 people in the Netherlands cannot yet...

houstonianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Red Cross: Latter-day Saints donate more blood than other groups

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donate 100,000 units of blood every year. Gail McGovern, President and CEO of the American Red Cross, told the Deseret News that outperforms any other group. “There is no organization, no institution anywhere that comes close...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Aid#The Red Cross#Dutch People#Poverty#Charity#The Dutch Red Cross
wvua23.com

Want to do some good? Red Cross needs more blood donors

The American Red Cross is experiencing a shortage in blood donations, and they’re asking for the community’s assistance in ensuring people at their most vulnerable get life-saving treatment. And if your blood is Type O, you’re even more in need, considering Type O — positive or negative — can be...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Pakistan Red Cross delivers aid after deadly earthquake

Humanitarian aid workers from the Pakistan Red Crescent Society have been filmed driving out to support Balochistan residents affected by an earthquake which struck in the early hours of Thursday morning. The quake has since killed at least 20 people and left hundreds injured. In a statement posted to Twitter, the organisation’s chairman Abrar Ul Haq said: “Red Crescent is devotedly active in helping the people in afflicted area, our relief teams are vigorously serving our people in this time of calamity. We are in collaboration with local administration to gauge the needs, more relief packages are on the way.”
ENVIRONMENT
hamlethub.com

American Red Cross is helping two people after a fire Sunday in Stamford

The American Red Cross is helping two families – two adults after a fire yesterday on Haig Ave., Stamford. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the families' immediate needs. Responders included: Richard Agatstein, Candy Wood, Heather Dunn and Joe Gavagni. The Red Cross also provided a recovery envelope containing...
STAMFORD, CT
Brown Daily Herald

Simon ’25: More than charity — it’s time to reenvision refugee aid

Centuries after the freedom-seekers of Roger Willams’ time arrived in droves to Rhode Island to escape religious persecution, the state, along with the rest of the nation, finds itself in a new age of asylum. As the United States withdraws from Afghanistan, political rhetoric about the implications for Biden’s administration or the nation’s foreign policy has permeated the country. But there’s another perspective to consider: that of the displaced Afghan citizens leaving their country behind — up to 95,000 of whom will be resettled across America, including in its smallest state. New England is anticipating an influx of more than 1,500 refugees over the next several months. Over a dozen have already arrived in Rhode Island and an additional 250 refugees are projected to come to the state by the end of October and begin the long road of economic and social integration that lies ahead. It’s a crisis, but also an inflection point. Rhode Island isn’t just inheriting the consequences of American interventionism; it’s now met with an opportunity to set an example by centering those receiving aid rather than those giving it.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Charities
B102.7

More than 5,000 Cases of Dog Food Recalled

Four different varieties of dog food sold nationwide, including in South Dakota, are being recalled. Mequon, Wisconsin-based Fromm Family Foods has issued a voluntary recall of about 5,500 cases of its dog food due to potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D. The company says it issued the recall after its...
PET SERVICES
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Called Rat Bite Fever Is Spreading Around The U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about Rat Bite Fever, a deadly disease caused by the Streptobacillus Moniliformis bacterium. Health authorities want to inform residents about a deadly strain of bacteria being spread by rodents around the United States. Without medical treatment, the fatality rate can be as high as 13%.
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Girl, 8, who disappeared on a family hiking trip to a forest on the German-Czech border found alive after two days in freezing weather without food or water

A German girl who was lost for two days in a forest along the German-Czech border was found alive by rescuers on Tuesday. Eight-year-old Julia Sleegers, from Berlin, was separated from her family on Sunday and became lost in thick woodland near Mount Cerchov, spending around 45 hours by herself in freezing weather without food or water.
ACCIDENTS
People

Family of Vaccinated Mom Says She Died of COVID Because Others 'Chose Not to Be'

"She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life," Candace Cay Ayers' family wrote in her obituary. The family of a 66-year-old woman who died of a breakthrough COVID-19 infection included a powerful message in her obituary for people who have chosen not to get the vaccine.
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
The Independent

GPs urge people to stay home as complaints of ‘worst cold ever’ surge

The number of people suffering from symptoms of “the worst cold ever” that lasts for weeks have increased, with GPs encouraging those who are sick to stay at home.Experts have said it is “unlikely” that a so-called “super cold” is in circulation, but the surge in people contracting the common cold “highlights the power of the lockdown” and other public health measures that were taken to stop the spread of Covid-19.Sick Britons have taken to social media in droves to report their symptoms, with many experiencing sandpaper throats, headaches, dripping noses and being unable to get out of bed.According...
PUBLIC HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Bad Smells: An Early Warning System for the Brain

The ability to detect and react to the smell of a potential threat is a precondition of our and other mammals’ survival. Using a novel technique, researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have been able to study what happens in the brain when the central nervous system judges a smell to represent danger. The study, which is published in PNAS, indicates that negative smells associated with unpleasantness or unease are processed earlier than positive smells and trigger a physical avoidance response.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy