Red Cross: More than 19,000 Dutch people are still dependent on food aid due to internal Corona

Centuries after the freedom-seekers of Roger Willams’ time arrived in droves to Rhode Island to escape religious persecution, the state, along with the rest of the nation, finds itself in a new age of asylum. As the United States withdraws from Afghanistan, political rhetoric about the implications for Biden’s administration or the nation’s foreign policy has permeated the country. But there’s another perspective to consider: that of the displaced Afghan citizens leaving their country behind — up to 95,000 of whom will be resettled across America, including in its smallest state. New England is anticipating an influx of more than 1,500 refugees over the next several months. Over a dozen have already arrived in Rhode Island and an additional 250 refugees are projected to come to the state by the end of October and begin the long road of economic and social integration that lies ahead. It’s a crisis, but also an inflection point. Rhode Island isn’t just inheriting the consequences of American interventionism; it’s now met with an opportunity to set an example by centering those receiving aid rather than those giving it.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO