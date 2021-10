Highlights: Had seven tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in a shutout victory over Mountain View. Coach Philip Jones' take: "Michael, I'm just so proud of all he's done for our program and our defense for the entirety of his career. He's been a three-year starter for us, mostly as a defensive back. In a way he's the spirit leader of our defense. He plays with heart bigger than anybody can measure, a huge chip on his shoulder, an edge about him. That leads to everybody else playing to a higher level around him because they're so inspired by his tenacity, his grit, his toughness. He plays relentlessly all the time, in practice, in the summer and of course in big games. He's true blue, loyal to Brookwood. He's been a Brookwood Broncos since he was 6 years old."

