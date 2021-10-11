Comic Book Preview – Power Rangers #12
Power Rangers #12 hits comic book shops this Wednesday, and we’ve got the official preview for you here; check it out…. The Omega Rangers try to reach the Spectrum II, but Drakkon has other plans that will cost them dearly. After the shocking events of last issue, the Empyreals add to their ranks before being called back to do their master’s bidding. As a departing gift they unleash their full might on the alien planet. If the Omega Rangers can survive, they’ll find themselves stranded without hope of survival. Can they fight their own insecurities and deepest fears long enough to find a way out?www.flickeringmyth.com
