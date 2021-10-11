Demon Slayer Season 2 Premiere Ends on Bittersweet Cliffhanger

Demon Slayer is getting ready to return with its second season, first by returning to the Mugen Train Arc and then diving into the new saga of the Entertainment District Arc, but it seems as though Tanjiro's sister Nezuko has returned prior to season two thanks to Universal Studios Japan. With the amusement park opening up a new Demon Slayer ride earlier this year that uses virtual reality to place fans directly onto the runaway locomotive of the Mugen Train, it's no surprise to see that unique merchandise was created for the anime franchise and its arrival at Universal Studios.

