Demon Slayer Season 2 Premiere Ends on Bittersweet Cliffhanger

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemon Slayer's big Season 2 premiere episode ended on an unexpectedly bittersweet cliffhanger! After dominating small screens with its debut anime season and big screens with its debut movie last year, the anime has returned for its full second season of the series. For fans who have not been able to check out the movie in time, thankfully the new season will be revisiting the events of the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series covered in the movie. That unfortunately means that some of the fates in that movie are going to be unavoidable.

