Agriculture

GRAINS-Soybeans rise on tightening edible oil supplies

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained ground on Monday with record edible oil prices driving gains, although ample supplies from the U.S. harvest kept a lid on the market. Corn and wheat futures were largely unchanged. "Vegetable oil prices continue to be a source of impetus for...

Moving Grains: Potential Relief of Supply-Chain Bottlenecks

President Announces Changes, Potential Relief of Supply-Chain Bottlenecks. On Wednesday, October 13, the President announced the Port of Los Angeles would begin operating around the clock, joining Long Beach, which already operates 24/7. The expanded hours are to help relieve growing backlogs in the busiest U.S. container port complex. Convening...
Oil prices rise to three-year high on back of supply deficit forecasts

(Reuters) -Oil prices settled at a three-year high above $85 a barrel on Friday, boosted by forecasts of a supply deficit in the next few months as the easing of coronavirus-related travel restrictions spurs demand. Brent crude futures settled up 86 cents, or 1%, at $84.86 a barrel. Front-month prices,...
GRAINS-Corn set for 2nd week of losses; soybeans, wheat under pressure

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Friday, and are set for a second week of declines, while soybeans faced headwinds on expectations of ample supplies from freshly harvested U.S. crops. Wheat futures eased after closing higher in the previous session. "U.S. corn and soybean crops yields...
TABLE-Czech 2021 grain harvest seen at 7.23 mln tonnes -stats office

PRAGUE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's 2021 grain harvest was seen at 7.23 million tonnes in September, lower by 0.2% compared to an estimate made in August, data from the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) showed on Friday. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.29 million tones. The following forecasts are based on data collected as of Sept. 15. CROP (tonnes) 2021-Sept 2021-Aug 2020-final wheat 4,942,409 4,912,380 4,902,414 rye 127,050 132,641 172,364 barley 1,758,794 1,792,371 1,816,182 oats 205,992 208,884 183,357 triticale 198,303 207,446 213,256 BASIC GRAINS 7,232,547 7,253,721 7,287,572 rapeseed 1,027,271 1,035,780 1,245,328 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains decreased by 1.2% to 1,235,253 from 1,250,765 hectares harvested in 2020. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet)
French wheat, barley shipments outside EU ease in September

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union dropped in September following a strong August, Refinitiv data showed. Soft wheat exports to destinations outside the 27-country bloc totalled 695,400 tonnes in September, the third month of the 2021/22 season, an initial estimate based on Refinitiv loading data showed.
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 20-26

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Oct 20-26, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept. 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept. 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Aug 25-31 - tax 31.7 26.6 49.6 - indicative price 245.3 223.1 255.9 Aug 18-24 - tax 30.4 26.1 49.6 - indicative price 243.5 222.4 255.9 Aug 11-17 - tax 31.0 27.0 49.6 - indicative price 244.4 223.7 255.9 Aug 4-10 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.6 - indicative price 244.9 240.1 255.9 July 28-Aug 3 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.9 - indicative price 244.9 240.0 256.4 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
U.S. wheat futures rise on European grain rally

CHICAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Friday, reversing earlier losses with support from a rally in Europe where strong exports and concern over availability remained in focus, traders said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled the day up 9-1/4 cents at $7.34 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was up 13 cents at $7.44 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat futures were 8-1/4 cents higher at $9.68-1/4 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT soft red winter wheat was unchanged. * Euronext wheat extended a rally on Friday to set new contract highs as rumors of further sales of France's crop to China underscored strong demand and tightening availability in Europe. * U.S. exporters sold 567,600 tonnes of wheat for the week ended Oct. 7, , according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The exports for the week were up 70% from the previous week and up 42% from the prior 4-week average, which exceeded analyst expectations. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said in Friday it received no offers for feed-quality wheat or barley in a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday. * Pakistan's state buyer is thought to have decided not to purchase any wheat in an import tender seeking around 90,000 tonnes, traders said on Friday. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
UPDATE 1-French maize harvest stays slow, winter cereal sowing picks up

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Maize harvesting in France, the European Union's largest grain producer, remained slow last week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday. An estimated 15% of the grain maize crop area had been harvested by Oct. 11, up from 7% a week earlier but well...
CBOT Trends-Corn up 5-7 cents, soy up 7-8 cents, wheat up 8-9 cents

CHICAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 8 to 9 cents per bushel * Wheat firming for a second session overnight, rebounding from losses earlier in the week. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract climbed above its 50-day moving average overnight. * For the week, the most-active wheat contract is poised to close nearly unchanged from the week prior. * U.S. exporters sold 567,600 tonnes of wheat for the week ended Oct. 7, up 70% from the previous week and 42% from the prior 4-week average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. exceeding analyst expectations. * French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union dropped to 695,400 tonnes in September, following a strong August, Refinitiv data showed. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 8 cents higher at $7.32-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last up 9-1/2 cents at $7.40-1/2 and MGEX December spring wheat last firmed 9-1/4 cents to $9.69-1/4. CORN - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Corn futures lifted overnight, adding to Thursday's gains, but still pressured by ongoing harvest activity across the U.S. Midwest. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active corn contract looks to ease 1.5%, its second consecutive week of lower movement. * U.S. exporters sold 1.04 million tonnes of corn for the week ended Oct. 7, down 18% from the previous week, but up 85% from the prior 4-week average and in line with analyst expectations. * Corn prices in China's key Shandong hub this week have fallen to the same levels as wheat, leading some feed producers to switch back to using more of the yellow grain, traders and analysts said. * Rains in central Argentina have helped farmers plant 2021/22 corn, with 23.2% of expected area sown so far, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. * CBOT December corn last traded 6-3/4 cents higher at $5.23-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 7 to 8 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed overnight, buoyed by export optimism after the oilseed slipped earlier in the week. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active soybean contract is poised to fall more than 2%, its third consecutive week lower. * U.S. exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * Exporters also sold 396,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * Additionally exporters sold 326,750 tonnes of soybeans received during the reporting period for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * For the week ended Oct. 7, U.S. exporters sold 1.15 million tonnes of soybeans for the week ended October 7, up 10% from the previous week and in line with analyst expectations. * November soybeans were last up 8 cents at $12.14-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures mixed; hogs rise on short-covering

CHICAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures fell on Friday, pressured by rising corn prices, while live cattle futures inched up as traders anticipated seeing the cash trade improve, traders said. Meanwhile, lean hog futures rose on short-covering ahead of the weekend. The cattle market has...
Soybean supplies and perception weigh on the market, analyst says

From mid-April through late August, November soybean futures traded near the $13.50 – a significant rally from the spring of 2020. At that time, prices bottomed at $8.26, as projected carryout of over 1 billion bushels dwindled to just over 100 million. Reduced crop sizes and a massive uptick in world demand sent prices dramatically higher, peaking in June of this year at $14.80 for new-crop futures.
5 Oil Stocks To Watch Now As Oil Prices Rise On Tight Supply

Are These The Best Oil Stocks To Buy In The Stock Market Today?. Like it or not, oil stocks seem to be in fashion in the stock market today. For the most part, this could be due to rising crude oil prices. Naturally, as the price per barrel of the increasingly precious commodity rises, so too would investor interest in oil stocks. Supporting the current price movement in oil would be a recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Yesterday, in its monthly report, the IEA raised its global oil demand growth forecast for 2022 by 210,000 barrels per day (BPD). This would add up to a whopping 99.6 million BPD, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Accordingly, Brent crude futures rose by 1% throughout Thursday, settling at $84 a barrel, a three-year high.
What’s really behind the 10.5% increase in meat prices this year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The average American consumes around 144 pounds of meat each year, but that may shift as staples like beef, pork, and chicken have become a lot more expensive over the past year. The latest consumer price index shows the cost of meats, poultry, fish, and eggs has risen 10.5% in the past year—17.6% for beef alone.
AGRICULTURE

