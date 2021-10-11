GRAINS-Soybeans rise on tightening edible oil supplies

CHICAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 8 to 9 cents per bushel * Wheat firming for a second session overnight, rebounding from losses earlier in the week. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract climbed above its 50-day moving average overnight. * For the week, the most-active wheat contract is poised to close nearly unchanged from the week prior. * U.S. exporters sold 567,600 tonnes of wheat for the week ended Oct. 7, up 70% from the previous week and 42% from the prior 4-week average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. exceeding analyst expectations. * French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union dropped to 695,400 tonnes in September, following a strong August, Refinitiv data showed. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 8 cents higher at $7.32-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last up 9-1/2 cents at $7.40-1/2 and MGEX December spring wheat last firmed 9-1/4 cents to $9.69-1/4. CORN - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Corn futures lifted overnight, adding to Thursday's gains, but still pressured by ongoing harvest activity across the U.S. Midwest. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active corn contract looks to ease 1.5%, its second consecutive week of lower movement. * U.S. exporters sold 1.04 million tonnes of corn for the week ended Oct. 7, down 18% from the previous week, but up 85% from the prior 4-week average and in line with analyst expectations. * Corn prices in China's key Shandong hub this week have fallen to the same levels as wheat, leading some feed producers to switch back to using more of the yellow grain, traders and analysts said. * Rains in central Argentina have helped farmers plant 2021/22 corn, with 23.2% of expected area sown so far, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. * CBOT December corn last traded 6-3/4 cents higher at $5.23-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 7 to 8 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed overnight, buoyed by export optimism after the oilseed slipped earlier in the week. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active soybean contract is poised to fall more than 2%, its third consecutive week lower. * U.S. exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * Exporters also sold 396,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * Additionally exporters sold 326,750 tonnes of soybeans received during the reporting period for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * For the week ended Oct. 7, U.S. exporters sold 1.15 million tonnes of soybeans for the week ended October 7, up 10% from the previous week and in line with analyst expectations. * November soybeans were last up 8 cents at $12.14-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO