Turkey and Russia: Are they rivals or cooperating competitors?
stlouisnews.net
5 days ago
By John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus], October 11 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 29 discussed the situation in northwestern Syria, where the two sides support opposing camps, as well as ways of deepening the cooperation between their defence industries. In recent years, Turkey and...
Turkey has requested 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets from the U.S. and 80 U.S. modernization kits to upgrade existing warplanes. All those who stand to make big money on the deal want it to go through. It's worth billions, but it's still working through the Foreign Military Sales process, subject to approval by the U.S. State Department and Congress for a reason. And make no mistake, Turkey is a strategic NATO ally due to its geographic location, but it has not been loyal to the U.S.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said a Russian warship on Friday prevented a U.S. Navy destroyer from what it described as an attempt to intrude into Russia’s territorial waters in the Sea of Japan The incident came as Russia and China conducted joint naval drills in the area, and follows other close encounters involving Russian and Western warships. It appears to reflect Moscow’s intention to raise the stakes in deterring the U.S. and its allies from sending their ships on missions near Russian waters, as relations between Russia and the West are at a post Cold War low.There was no immediate...
The Polish Council of Ministers has approved a draft legislation to spend $404mn (£294 mn) to build a wall at the border with Belarus to stop migrants from crossing over to Poland."The Council of Ministers has just adopted a bill on the construction of state border security, submitted by the ministry of the interior and administration," Poland's minister of interior and administration Mariusz Kaminski shared on Twitter.Rada Ministrów przyjęła właśnie projekt ustawy o budowie zabezpieczenia granicy państwowej, zgłoszony przez @MSWiA_GOV_PL. Projekt, który trafi teraz do Sejmu zakłada stworzenie solidnej, wysokiej zapory, wyposażonej również w system monitoringu oraz detekcji ruchu.— Mariusz...
On September 29, the leaders of Turkey and Russia met in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi to talk about conflicts in Syria and Libya, their presence in the south Caucasus, energy, and a new missile deal. Held behind closed doors, the meeting lasted for roughly three hours. Both...
It seemed like the end of the road for relations between Nato allies Turkey and the United States. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described ties between Washington and Ankara as the worst ever under his 18 years as Turkey’s leader. “The current trajectory does not bode well,” he said at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York last month, after he failed to secure a meeting with Biden. “The point we have reached in our relations with the United States is not good.”
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister has accused Russia and the United States of failing to keep to their promise to restrain Kurdish militia in Syria. He says that’s forcing Ankara to take action to eliminate the threat. The comments Wednesday come after Turkey’s president warned that his country was losing patience after a series of attacks from Syria and suggested that Turkey could carry out a new military foray into Syria. Turkey has conducted numerous military interventions in Syria to drive Kurdish militia away from its border. In 2019, it reached separate agreements with Russia and the United States for the militia’s withdrawal from the border areas.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday there must be no rush in officially recognizing the Taliban as the new rulers of Afghanistan but emphasized the need to engage in talks with them.Speaking during a video call with leaders of other ex-Soviet nations, Putin said that "the interim government formed by the Taliban regrettably doesn't reflect the entire spectrum of Afghan society,” but also noted their pledge to hold elections, and their efforts to restore the functioning of state structures.“We shouldn't hurry with the official recognition of the Taliban,” he said. “We understand that we need to interact with...
ANKARA (Reuters) – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Turkey would “do what is necessary for its security” and said the United States and Russia bore responsibility over cross-border attacks by Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that an attack that Ankara blamed on the...
Russian President Vladimir Putin says $100 barrels of oil could happen. Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has announced that oil prices could reach as high as $100 per barrel. The economy is still struggling to recover from the pandemic, and supplies are becoming an issue. At the moment for Oct. 12, the ...
Turkey bore the responsibility for a series of deadly attacks on its border with Syria on the United States and Russia. The US embassy expressed their condolences to the officers and their families affected in the attacks from Syria. Highlights. Turkey blames Russia and US for the attacks. Washington expresses...
The European Union's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said Friday he was "ready" to meet Iranian leaders in Brussels as part of efforts to revive the faltering 2015 nuclear deal, but warned Tehran it was time to fully return to the negotiating table.
Wrapping up a trip to Washington, Borrell also brushed aside the notion of a "Plan B," or a possible military option as suggested this week by the United States and Israel, should Tehran fail to rejoin the accord aimed at keeping it from developing nuclear weapons.
"I know that the Iranians want to have some kind of previous talks with me as coordinator and with some members of the board of the JCPOA," Borrell told reporters, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is formally known.
"I'm ready, I'm ready to do that," said Borrell. "But time is pressing."
With conflict brewing in Taiwan, the major military powers—China, Russia, and the United States—are taking military technology to the next frontier–outer space. In a never-ending quest to find weapons that will give each country a qualitative military edge over friend and foe alike, the three superpowers, including India, are developing a new type of weapon ultra-fast “hypersonic” missiles that can hit targets anywhere on Earth within an hour.
Germany's foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country's authoritarian leader.Foreign Minister Heiko Maas comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as his country sees a significant rise in the number of migrants arriving via Belarus and neighboring Poland. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among the EU leaders who have joined Poland in accusing the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the EU as a form of “hybrid war” in retaliation...
The cybersecurity lawyer indicted this week by a grand jury in special counsel John Durham's investigation could end up being the "fall guy" for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, warned a top House Republican. Rep. Devin Nunes , the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, told Newsmax on Thursday there...
The State Department is offering up to $2 million in rewards for information about a Pakistani national and his alleged human smuggling network, which the government says is used to smuggle illegal immigrants into the United States from the Middle East and Southwest Asia. The department has put out a...
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said President Biden's foreign policy "fails to understand" the "harsh reality" of good versus evil, warning, in an interview with Fox News, that without considering the "ramifications" of his administration's actions around the globe, "America will be diminished." Fox News spoke with the former...
Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
Last week, top U.S. counterintelligence officials warned Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stations and bases worldwide that a concerning number of informants were being captured or killed, according to people familiar with the situation. Sent via top-secret cable that was viewed by DNYUZ, the message explained that the CIA’s counterintelligence mission...
Comments / 0