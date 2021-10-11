Scratching up a storm

We express often that if you haven't had an experience with a Grizzly bear in person, you may not understand how HUGE and dangerous they are. Being 'Bear Wise' is very important and being prepared for a bear interaction will increase your chances of getting away without being harmed. Wyoming Game & Fish has a portion of their website dedicated to making sure you're ready to encounter a bear on his turf. Go check it out if you're about to embark on a late season hike, a hunt or if you're heading in for a fall camping trip. Remember, you're going into bear country and they're in the middle of getting ready for hibernation.There's a good chance they're not going to be nice.

ANIMALS ・ 18 DAYS AGO