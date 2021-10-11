CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scratching up a storm

Cover picture for the articleIn my last column, I asked you to look up in the sky to observe night hawks. Now I would like you to look down and listen for a noise under your shrubs. Look closely and you may see a spotted towhee. It is a strikingly handsome ground feeder with a black hood (dark brown in females) over its head, breast and back, white flecking on its back, rufous flanks, a long black tail with white spots at the corners, bright red eyes and dull pink legs. It is a year-round resident in New Mexico. Also, look for its relatives, the canyon towhee and the green-tailed towhee. More on them in future columns.

