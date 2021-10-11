Overhauled Rays staff missing October magic in ALDS

On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays are set to meet for the third time in postseason history. It’s been a while since their last October meeting. They first faced off in the 2008 ALCS, besting Boston in seven games. Five years later, fortune favored Boston in the 2013 ALDS, and the Rays only managed to win one game. Since their last postseason set, the Red Sox have won two World Series (13, 18), while the Rays have made a Wild Card appearance of their own, won the division the last two years, and the 2020 pennant. Their first championship continues to elude them.

