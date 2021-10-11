Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Latimer, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Latimer; Pushmataha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR CENTRAL PUSHMATAHA AND SOUTHWESTERN LATIMER COUNTIES At 1138 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles southeast of Snow, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Clayton... Clayton Lake State Park Stanley... Snow Nashoba... Dunbar Tuskahoma... Yanush Cloudy... Sardis Finley HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH