Montecito Motor Classic returns

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The Montecito Motor Classic brought car lovers together on Sunday at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in Carpinteria.

Although admission was free, the event raised money for local nonprofits including the Police Activities League and 911 At Ease International.

The show included a diverse selection of rare vehicles.

More than 200 cars took the field including Porsches, custom hotrods, and a Rolls Royce once owned by Carroll Shelby.

For more information visit montecitomotorclasic.com.