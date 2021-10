Happy Indigenous Peoples Day! Here’s what I don’t get: even if you're a white supremacist, Columbus Day is a joke. Shouldn't y'all be celebrating Leif Erikson Day? He was a lot whiter than Columbus, who was a Genoan. Plus Leif worshipped Odin and the rest of the Norse deities, who are supposed to be big wheels to you people. And the date is October 9, so you could celebrate over relatively the same long weekend. And, in 1925, Calvin Coolidge, certainly one of our whitest presidents, announced that Leif had been the first European to get here. I mean, seriously, get with the program.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO