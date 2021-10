Imama was waived by the Coyotes on Tuesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports. Imama has yet to make his NHL debut after being selected in the sixth round of the 2015 draft by the Lightning. He spent much of last season bouncing between AHL Ontario and the Kings' taxi squad before he was traded to the Coyotes in July. Expect the 25-year-old to begin the year with AHL Tucson, although he could get a look in a bottom-six role later on for the rebuilding Desert Dogs.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO