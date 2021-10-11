CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Pandora papers: Samoa defends its offshore industry, points to ‘key levers’ in bigger countries

By Kate Lyons
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sbv7t_0cNM8OLJ00
Samoa’s financial regulator has defended the country’s offshore industry after it was implicated in the Pandora papers as a tax haven.

The financial regulator of Samoa, a Pacific nation implicated in the Pandora papers as a tax haven for wealthy individuals, has defended the country’s involvement in the offshore industry and pointed the finger at “larger economies” such as the UK and Singapore for their role in it.

“Samoa is a proud, law-abiding country that has suffered much due to its harsh colonial past and diabolical challenges that it now faces, such as climate change. Both calamities were brought on to us by larger countries that continue to enjoy much respect,” said Tuifaasisina Sieni Tualega-Voorwinden, the chief executive officer of the Samoa International Finance Authority.

Samoa, a country of about 200,000 people in the central Pacific, about halfway between Australia and Hawaii, was a German colony from 1899 to 1915, then was ruled by Britain and New Zealand until it became independent in 1962.

Samoa’s involvement in the offshore industry was highlighted by the Pandora papers, which contained leaks of documents from Asiaciti, a company run by Australian businessman Graeme Briggs that offered access to superannuation schemes and creditor-controlled companies in Samoa, which enabled wealthy foreign clients to use legal loopholes to minimise or avoid tax.

In an email obtained in the leak, reported by the ABC, Asiaciti boasted that Briggs, who was Samoa’s honorary consul in Singapore for 25 years until 2016, had been responsible for “setting up of the structure and legislation of the Samoa offshore finance centre”. In another email, a Samoan regulator said Briggs was the “grandfather” of the offshore industry in the country.

Tuifaasisina disputed this, saying that Samoa’s offshore centre legislation was enacted in 1988 with the assistance of a UK consultant, after examining the legislations of other established offshore finance centres at the time and consulting with industry.

“We have not been able to ascertain exactly what Mr Briggs’ involvement was during that process,” she said. “Hence, Mr Briggs cannot be considered the main architect of Samoa’s offshore centre rules.”

Documents in the leak revealed that Briggs advertised Samoa as “an alternative to the British Virgin Islands and other Caribbean jurisdictions” for investors looking at offshore options.

“To fully understand this matter, you have got to appreciate the role of larger economies in offshore structures,” Tuifaasisina said. “The key levers of the offshore industry are located in bigger countries such as many of those mentioned in the leak itself – Singapore, UK etc. For example, the leak highlighted the role that London’s advisory industry plays in the offshore industry.

“Samoa has a robust and challenging economy similar to other small island states. We face the same challenges as any other Pacific Island country. Should the question really be pointed to the larger countries that view the industry as [an] integral part of their own economies?”

Asiaciti has said in response to the Guardian’s reporting on the Pandora papers that it has a “strong compliance program” and that it has worked diligently to comply with regulations as they changed over the decades.

“Compliance is core to our business and we have adapted our company to meet the changing requirements,” it said. “No compliance program is infallible, and when an issue is identified, we take necessary steps with regard to the client engagement and make the appropriate notifications to regulatory agencies.”

Briggs declined to expand on Asiaciti’s statement.

In a leaked letter in 1993 from Briggs to another Australian businessman, Vanda Gould, reported by the ABC, Briggs said of the Samoan super fund that while contributions to it were subject to Australian income tax, in reality this tax did not have to be paid because the Australian Tax Office (ATO) “has no jurisdiction to collect this tax [because] Western Samoa has no taxation treaty with Australia”.

Tuifaasisina said the fault for this laid with Australia.

“The real issue in 1993 was the inability of Australian tax legislation to fully impose tax on foreign income of its tax residents. We understand that the Australian tax legislation has undergone considerable changes which may have now remedied the situation.”

The ATO has previously made public statements about data leaks revealing details of offshore holdings, making clear it is “not illegal to have an offshore business structure” and that “there are many legitimate reasons for doing so”.

Tuifaasisina also pointed to the fact that Australia and Samoa now have a tax exchange agreement in place, which allows each country to request and obtain information from the other. She added that Samoa was “a country that adheres to the rule of law”, “is now an active participant in international tax information exchanges” and that “if cooperation is legally necessary and appropriate, then Samoa will act accordingly”.

“Samoa is a properly regulated jurisdiction meeting FATF [Financial Action Task Force] requirements and has been rated largely compliant by the OECD Global Forum on transparency in the exchange of information for tax purposes.”

Samoa received its rating of “largely compliant” from the OECD in 2019.

In 2015, FAFT found that “Samoa faces a range of ML [money laundering] risks – primarily relating to its international (offshore) sector” and was only partially compliant on a range of measures. In a follow-up report in 2018, FAFT found that while Samoa had made significant progress on a number of measures, and no longer fell into the category of requiring “enhanced follow-up (expedited)”, it still met the criteria for “enhanced follow-up” by the FAFT.

Samoa’s prime minister did not respond to requests for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

International borders are about to open, but our research shows the plight of stranded Australians is not over

Australia’s international borders are due to reopen next month for people returning to states with 80% vaccination rates. Australian citizens and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine will be allowed to quarantine at home. They will also be able to leave Australia without exemption from early November. But this does not mean the plight of Australians who have been stranded overseas during the pandemic is over. We have been tracking the experience of this group during the pandemic. Our research shows not just the inadequacy of government support to this group, but some of the immediate and...
HOMELESS
TheConversationAU

Asia's energy pivot is a warning to Australia: clinging to coal is bad for the economy

The COP26 climate negotiations are just weeks away, and the tide is now turning against international finance of coal-fired power generation. The implications for Australia cannot be ignored. China, Japan and South Korea have been three of the largest public funders of overseas coal projects, pouring billions of dollars into new coal-fired power plants across the Asia-Pacific. This has enabled a wave of coal projects in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. But in recent months, the three funding nations have each made public statements about curtailing or ending taxpayer support for new international coal power. It follows a pledge in May...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
WOWK

‘Pandora papers’ show London is a key hub for tax avoidance

LONDON (AP) — Transparency advocates are calling on Britain to tighten the country’s defenses against money laundering and tax avoidance after a massive leak of financial data showed how London is a key destination of choice for some of the world’s richest and most powerful people to conceal their cash.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Factbox: Key findings of leaked Pandora Papers on offshore wealth

Oct 4 (Reuters) - A group of news organisations has released the following main findings after reviewing what it describes as a massive leak of confidential financial records revealing assets held offshore by politicians and public officials worldwide. The news reports have been published by the International Consortium of Investigative...
ECONOMY
UPI News

Pandora Papers: Hundreds of public figures linked to offshore fortunes

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- An investigation into millions of confidential files has uncovered alleged underhanded financial dealings of 35 current and former heads of state, among more than 330 other politicians and public officials. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released the report called the Pandora Papers on Sunday, accusing...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#Australian#Abc#Samoan
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Billboard

Swedish House Mafia Named in Pandora Papers for Offshore Company

The band formed the entity, SHM Holdings Ltd., in 2009 -- the same year they released “Leave the World Behind” with Laidback Luke, which helped launch the group's success -- and kept it operating as late as 2017, SVT reported. The broadcaster’s report was part of Pandora Papers, a leak of 11.9 million documents investigated by more than 600 journalists in 117 countries in collaboration with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which became public over the weekend.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
Singapore
northwestgeorgianews.com

Pandora Papers highlight how wealthy use offshore companies

A sprawling investigation by an international consortium of journalists and news organizations uncovered millions of documents detailing how rich and politically connected individuals across the globe use offshore companies to avoid taxes and hoard wealth. The report published Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists linked world leaders including...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pandora Papers: Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar named in leak exposing offshore dealings

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his family members have been mentioned in a list of more than 300 world leaders, politicians and influential figures who allegedly used global tax havens as part of their complex tax arrangements . The Pandora Papers investigation, which involved a consortium of some 600 journalists from a variety of global media outlets, is based on the leak of 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies around the globe.The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) obtained the documents, which were then passed on to BBC, The Guardian and 150 other media outlets across the world. The...
INDIA
AFP

'Pandora Papers' expose leaders' offshore millions

More than a dozen heads of state and government, from Jordan to Azerbaijan, Kenya and the Czech Republic, have used offshore tax havens to hide assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a far-reaching new investigation by the ICIJ media consortium. - Tony Blair and Shakira - In total, the ICIJ found links between almost 1,000 companies in offshore havens and 336 high-level politicians and public officials, including more than a dozen serving heads of state and government, country leaders, cabinet ministers, ambassadors and others. 
WORLD
FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy