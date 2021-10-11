CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills hand Chiefs third loss of the season

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10sfVx_0cNM5Pnl00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs lost to the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night. It’s the third loss of the season for the Chiefs, who now sit at 2-3.

Johnson Co. Republican Party Chairman steps down after accusations he forcibly kissed another Republican

The Chiefs grabbed an early lead with a field goal after a long opening drive but didn’t hold it for long. Josh Allen ran for a touchdown to give the Bills the lead.

The Chiefs regained the lead when Patrick Mahomes connected with Byron Pringle early in the second quarter. The Bills then responded with two touchdowns and a field goal to blow the game open, grabbing a 31-10 lead.

Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker nailed a 54-yard field goal just before half time to cut the Bills lead to 31-13 at half.

The game then went into weather delay , which caused an extended halftime. When the game finally resumed the Chiefs failed to complete the comeback, falling 38-20.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu rips into Chiefs after ’embarrassing’ loss to Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs had a humiliating performance in Week 5. What was a highly-anticipated matchup between two top quarterbacks in the league turned into a beatdown, as the home team’s defense just couldn’t stop Josh Allen and co. The result was an embarrassing 38-20 loss, capped by an insane play from Allen that summed up their struggles on defense.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes has messages for Chiefs fans following consecutive losses

Chiefs fans are in an unfamiliar position these days: the team has a losing record. Kansas City has become spoiled by its football team in recent years, especially since Patrick Mahomes took over at quarterback. The MVP has proven to be among the best quarterbacks in the league, often being able to score nearly at will. But his Chiefs have lost consecutive close games and are now 1-2.
NFL
fantraxhq.com

Week 6 Start and Sit Recommendations for Fantasy Football

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. With bye weeks upon us and injuries causing chaos around the NFL, there are plenty of players we must consider starting that we normally may not have. Most of my recommended Week 6 starts listed below are players I would not have dreamt of listing here in Week 1. And just think – we still have 12 more weeks to go!
NFL
Yardbarker

Penalties Negate 3 TDs, Eagles Lose Third Straight Game with Loss to Chiefs

The Eagles were kicking field goals while the Kansas City Chiefs were scoring touchdowns in their matchup on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. That’s not a recipe for victory against one of the best teams in the AFC, and predictably the Eagles lost their third straight game, this one a 42-30 loss to visiting Kansas City.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Bills#American Football#Johnson Co#Republican Party
NJ.com

Chiefs hand Eagles 3rd straight loss (PHOTOS)

The defending AFC champions came, they saw and they conquered. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 42-30, on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Want more Eagles coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with reporters. Here are the headlines you need to know:
NFL
KEYT

Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs defense was once again abysmal in a 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in a rematch of the AFC title game. The defense watched the Kansas City offense turn the ball over four times without forcing one of their own. They gave up 315 yards through the air, 121 on the ground and 8.1 yards per play. And the Kansas City defense could not make a stop when the offense scored in the fourth quarter to make it a two-possession game.
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Emmanuel Sanders on Buffalo Bills’ AFC title game loss to Chiefs: ‘The bruises are definitely there’

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Emmanuel Sanders sat in team meetings this week and just listened as the game film played from last season’s AFC Championship game. It’s not hard for Buffalo Bills fans, or players that were on the roster 10 months ago, to conjure up memories from a one-sided Kansas City victory. That game sent the Chiefs to the Super Bowl and the Bills back to Buffalo to wallow in the sting from getting as close as a team can get to the big game without going.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 5 loss to Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs had a flat performance on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. They got embarrassed on their home turf, on both sides of the ball. There are no moral victories to be had either. The offense regressed, the defense regressed and the playcalling didn’t help out either side until it was too late.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 5 loss to Bills

Totally dominated in all four quarters, the Kansas City Chiefs are officially approaching collapse in what has been a disappointing start to their 2021 campaign. To their credit, the Buffalo Bills played a solid game, keeping Kansas City at bay with their resurgent defense and setting the pace offensively behind a masterful game from Josh Allen.
NFL
610AM Sports Radio

Chiefs guard Joe Thuney fractures hand vs. Bills

(610 Sports) – The Kansas City Chiefs' loss from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills may not stop at the box score, as the team saw several players go down to a rash of injuries. One of those injured, starting left guard Joe Thuney, suffered a fractured hand against...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs report card: Might have to repeat a grade after this lopsided loss to Bills

So much for this battle of AFC titans. The Buffalo Bills wrecked the Chiefs 38-20 in a rematch of last season’s conference championship game Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Buffalo’s defense was excellent. The Chiefs committed four turnovers for the second time in three games and they fell to 2-3...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs decline in USA TODAY's power rankings after loss to Bills

After a disappointing home loss to the Buffalo Bills in prime time, the Kansas City Chiefs are lucky they’re not ranked lower in USA TODAY’s weekly power rankings. At one point this season, the Chiefs ranked in USA TODAY’s top 3 teams. A week ago they were ranked No. 9 after notching a win in Philadelphia, this time they’ve fallen another spot back down to No. 10 with a loss to Buffalo.
NFL
KSNT News

KSNT News

917
Followers
403
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy