Bills hand Chiefs third loss of the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs lost to the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night. It’s the third loss of the season for the Chiefs, who now sit at 2-3.

The Chiefs grabbed an early lead with a field goal after a long opening drive but didn’t hold it for long. Josh Allen ran for a touchdown to give the Bills the lead.

The Chiefs regained the lead when Patrick Mahomes connected with Byron Pringle early in the second quarter. The Bills then responded with two touchdowns and a field goal to blow the game open, grabbing a 31-10 lead.

Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker nailed a 54-yard field goal just before half time to cut the Bills lead to 31-13 at half.

The game then went into weather delay , which caused an extended halftime. When the game finally resumed the Chiefs failed to complete the comeback, falling 38-20.

