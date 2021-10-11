Bullpen shuts down Astros, White Sox avoid elimination in ALDS
Guaranteed Rate Field was jumping. And then it wasn’t. And then it came alive again. It was that kind of wild Sunday night on the South Side. It was a wild for four innings, anyway, until the bullpen restored order in a 12-6 victory over the Astros that gave the White Sox their first victory in the American League Division Series, avoiding elimination and presenting a chance to knot the series at 2 games apiece Monday afternoon.chicago.suntimes.com
